Jaguars Winners and Losers Through 24 Hours of Free Agency
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The first 24 hours of the 2026 free agency period have passed.
As expected, the Jacksonville Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone have been relatively quiet outside of a few key re-signings. So, who are the winners and losers of the first 24 hours of Jaguars free agency?
Winners
Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr.
This one is clear after the Jaguars saw former No. 1 running back Travis Etienne sign a new deal with the New Orleans Saints. The Jaguars still have options at running back that could consist of a veteran option in free agency or a draft pick, but the clear winners of Etienne's decision are incumbent running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. Until the Jaguars make a move, Tuten is RB1 and Allen will have a promoted role.
James Gladstone
Through the first 24 hours of free agency, James Gladstone was able to keep two important free agents in Montaric Brown and Dennis Gardeck; Brown particularly appeared to have signed a very team-friendly deal. On top of that, the Jaguars are currently in line to grab three extra draft picks as a result of the compensatory draft formula and the departures of Etienne, Greg Newsome, and Devin Lloyd.
Anthony Campanile
Yes, the Jaguars lost Devin Lloyd to the Carolina Panthers at a lower price than I think most anticipated. But the Jaguars still managed to bring back two important defenders in Montaric Brown and Dennis Gardeck, meaning defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will get another year with each defender after they had strong seasons last year.
Backup linebackers
With Devin Lloyd off to the Panthers, the Jaguars now have a hole on the depth chart. Perhaps the Jaguars add another linebacker via the draft or free agency, but if not then they will see either Ventrell Miller or Jack Kiser land an enhanced role. After seeing what Campanile did with Lloyd last year and Quay Walker the year before, this could be a boon for either.
Losers
Outside free agents
The days of the Jaguars winning the offseason appear to be over, and they have deferred that title to franchises like the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders. The Jaguars are building their team the right way, but it appears they are no longer a franchise that free agents can consistently draw overpriced contracts from.
Cap Space
This is the big reason the Jaguars have not been more active to this point. The Jaguars have made a few minor moves to clear cap space, but there is a good chance the bulk of that money will go toward Brown and Gardeck.
