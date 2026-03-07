Four Point Plan for Jaguars to Have the Perfect Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and the rest of the NFL are under 48 hours until the wild days of free agency.

When free agency kicks off, there is a certain path the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone can follow to ensure the best offseason possible. But what is that path?

1) Bring back Montaric Brown

This one feels obvious, but can't go without being mentioned. There is a good chance that veteran cornerback Montaric Brown commands a strong market and is able to price himself out of Jacksonville, but if this doesn't happen then the Jaguars need to make every commitment they can to bring him back.

Brown is a known commodity who the Jaguars love on and off the field, and they already know he fits their franchise and scheme like a glove. Losing him would mean having to get to know another cornerback, and likely having to find a starter early on in the draft. The Jaguars are a better team if they keep Brown.

2) Find DL Help

The Jaguars, like so many other teams in the NFL, need to find more defensive linemen to make an impact. This is much easier said than done considering the market's supply and demand, of course, but this doesn't change that it must be a top priority for the Jaguars. Whether it is a big swing, improving depth, or finding situational pass-rushers, the Jaguars have a clear area they need to invest in.

It remains to be seen if this year's shallow and older defensive tackle group has that depth. The Jaguars should be able to find some backup edge rushers with little issue, but their answer at defensive tackle could help define their offseason. Calais Campbell makes sense as the veteran route, while Logan Hall could be a younger option who is not as expensive as John Franklin-Meyers.

3) Extend Travon Walker to allow for a home-run

The Jaguars have some work to do in terms of their cap space still, even after the Jaguars got out from the red in terms of the cap. They have enough cap space to be compliant, but the Jaguars still need to create space if they want to re-sign some key players and then go on to sign their own draft class.

The easiest way the Jaguars can do this, outside of restructures and void years, is for the Jaguars to extend Travon Walker and lesser his 2026 cap hit. If the Jaguars can do that, maybe they can afford one big swing at some point this offseason?

4) Sign a Buccaneers running back

With Travis Etienne seemingly bound for free agency, the Jaguars should look down south for running back help. Two former Liam Coen running backs are set to be free agents in Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs Sean Tucker and Rachaad White, and neither seems like they will be an overly costly option to replace Etienne.

Running back is a deep position in free agency, but these are two cheap options who you don't have to do too much projection for. We would know exactly how each player and their skill set would fit with Coen, because we have seen it before.