Brian Thomas Jr. Is Too Valuable for the Jaguars to Trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the most successful teams in 2025, completing the coveted worst-to-first feat in their division. One of the biggest reasons they were able to turn around their franchise so suddenly was improved health, as well as a new man in charge.

It's safe to say that Liam Coen revitalized Trevor Lawrence's career and showed that the former first overall pick still has a lot left in the tank. Their offense was renewed under Coen, but that success didn't translate to one of their most explosive receivers in 2024. What does the future hold for Brian Thomas Jr. ?

Trade Rumors Heating Up

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Free agency is officially beginning in a couple of days, but that hasn't stopped teams from pulling off impressive trades in the AFC. The biggest move so far has been the Baltimore Ravens trading for Maxx Crosby, but don't sleep on the Los Angeles Chargers improving their offensive line by signing Tyler Biadasz.

With all of these teams in the AFC bolstering their roster, the Jaguars may start receiving calls to check the availability of Thomas Jr. He had a disappointing sophomore season after being a contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year, as he never fully found his footing in their offense with Lawrence at the helm. The bulk of his production came when Mac Jones was their quarterback.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) proudly wears his AFC South Division Champions hat during the fourth quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They have ascending pass-catchers, which means a trade wouldn't be improbable, but it would be a hasty decision on behalf of the Jaguars' front office. Coen doesn't have any attachment to Thomas Jr. because he wasn't around when they drafted him, but he has to know what an asset he could be to their offense.

Especially with the imminent loss of Travis Etienne Jr. and Devin Lloyd in free agency, this team needs as much help as they can get in 2026. Against the eventual Super Bowl champions, Thomas Jr. had eight receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown against the formidable Seattle Seahawks defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even if he couldn't meet his rookie season expectations, he showed that he can still provide value to their passing game. If he continues to disappoint in his third season, then James Gladstone and Coen should explore trade options, but it's too soon to trade him away just because he had an off-season.

He dealt with an injury as well, so an offseason of recovery and building chemistry with Lawrence will hopefully increase his involvement in their offense.