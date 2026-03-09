Three Final Predictions Ahead of Jaguars Free Agency



Monday is the official start of free agency in the NFL as the legal tampering period begins at noon Eastern. Teams and players will agree on new contracts that won’t officially be accepted by the league office until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 11, at 4 pm Eastern.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the most unique teams heading into free agency. It has been reported that the team was in the mix for Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Maxx Crosby, and rumors have rumbled for months on whether third-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. of whether he is moved during free agency. It becomes a fascinating situation for the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone, who enters his second offseason as the team’s decision-maker.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is always hard to predict how free agency will go for any team, which holds for the Jaguars this offseason, while they keep their plans close to the vest. However, I’m going to attempt to give three predictions about what happens in free agency in the coming days. Let’s dive right in.

Brian Thomas Jr. does NOT get traded — but one Jaguar does

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has been laughable to see the rumors around Thomas since before last year’s trade deadline. This is all because of one prominent NFL insider sharing a report that teams were calling about Thomas, to which head coach Liam Coen replied after their bye week, “We have no plans on moving Brian Thomas Jr at all.” It would be a shock if Thomas is moved, and that is unlikely to be the case, to the disappointment of fantasy football enthusiasts everywhere.

However, I do think at least one Jaguar will be on the move. Teams looking for veteran assistance in their rotation could call in about defensive tackle Arik Armstead or Patrick Mekari, who gets the boot after one season, to a team looking for versatile depth on their offensive line. It may not even be these two players, but it feels like someone will get traded—just not Thomas.

Montaric Brown is back in Jacksonville

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The former seventh-round pick from Arkansas enjoyed a career year in Jacksonville under defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. However, there will be a bigger need at cornerback, whether he returns or not, despite Travis Hunter's expectation to be a full-time corner in 2026.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Jaguars want Brown back before free agency, but the fifth-year corner has suitors if he doesn’t. A lot can change between Monday morning and six to 10 hours later during the height of free agency, but Brown seems like one of the key starters from last season’s top run defense that the Jaguars want back, and they should do so.

Jaguars make a stunning signing of a top free agent EDGE or iDL

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates the win after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

My spidey senses started to tingle when I saw the Jaguars were in on potential talks for Crosby. Gladstone is showing a willingness to be aggressive for any available top trade market player, which may signal aggression in free agency. Remember, teams don’t have to always announce salary cap moves before the tampering period begins, as all moves become official at the start of the league year on Wednesday. That means the Jaguars could be sneaky contenders here.

My prediction is that they do land a big-ticket name, someone like Trey Hendrickson or John Franklin-Myers, to bolster their defense with a quality talent that could allow for versatile fronts and creativity for Campanile, or a Kenneth Walker III to add in a replacement for Travis Etienne in Coen’s offense. Folks, things could get weird on Monday afternoon.