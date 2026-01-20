3 Names For Jaguars to Consider if Browns Hire Grant Udinski

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen knows that he has to be ready to adapt to anything. Sooner than later, we will know if that anything consists of finding new coordinators after just one season.

With the Cleveland Browns getting a second interview with Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, and with the Baltimore Ravens interviewing Anthony Campanile earlier this week, the Jaguars' top staffers certainly have their suitors.

So if the Browns nab Udinski, which direction should Coen and the Jaguars look for their offensive coordinator spot? We take a look at three names who make sense below.

Shane Waldron

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Johnny Mundt (86) talks with Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Shane Waldron while walking off the field after the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Jaguars go with an internal promotion, then passing game coordinator Shane Waldron makes a ton of sense. Waldron gets a bad rap due to the disatrous tenure under Matt Eberflus with the Chicago Bears, but he is highly valued and respected in Jacksonville. Him and Coen go way back to coaching together at UMass over a decade ago before coaching alongside one another and Seac McVay with the Los Angeles Rams.

Waldron was an important hire for Coen last season, and it has probably gone understated just how big of a role he played for the Jaguars' resurgent offense last season. Promoting him would at least mean some continuity for Trevor Lawrence, who already has logged a lot of time with Waldron on the practice field.

Zac Robinson

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

An external name who would make sense to join Coen's offensive brain trust would be former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Robinson worked with Coen for several years in Los Angeles, including as their passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach during Coen's year as offensive coordinator in 2022.

Robinson dealt with a lot of quarterback issues while with the Falcons, but they had one of the NFL's best rushing attacks due to an elite running back and elite offensive line that Robinson helped untap. He would likely bring in some fresh ideas and perspective after working with a different unit the last few seasons.

Kevin Carberry

Aug 29, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA: Los Angeles Rams offensive line coach Kevin Carberry during training camp at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last year, Kevin Carberry was one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistants who was blocked from joining Coen's staff. The only way he would have been permitted to do so would have been as offensive coordinator. Perhaps a Udinski hire would mean the Jaguars could now find a way to add Carberry to the staff?

Carberry is the only coach on this list who coached with Coen in both Los Angeles and Tampa Bay. While the Buccaneers find a new play-caller, Carberry could rejoin forces with Coen as a non-play calling offensive coordinator who contributes in a big way to the rushing plan and protection set-up each week.

