3 Observations on Jalen Huskey and How He Impacts Jaguars DB Room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars added another defensive back to their arsenal on Friday night in Maryland's Jalen Huskey. Now the question is, how does he fit and what does this mean for the rest of the defensive back room?

Huskey, who the Jaguars selected at No. 100 to cap off their Day 2 haul, certainly seems to be the Jaguars' type. Now it will be about seeing how the Jaguars deploy him. So, what do we make of the pick and its impact? We break it down below.

How Huskey Fits

Nov 15, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) intercepts a pass during the first hal against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Simply put, this feels a lot like the Caleb Ransaw pick a year ago, which makes this pretty easy in terms of fit. A former cornerback who converted to safety, Huskey has experience in the slot and can wear a number of hats for the Jaguars' defense. This reads a lot like the scouting report for Ransaw from a year ago, and it is interesting to see two versatile safeties with similar strengths added on rookie deals.

Huskey will likely be a core special teamer as a rookie while having to fight for snaps on defense. The path toward a starting role becomes clearer for Huskey in 2027, but he very well could be looking at a backup role as a rookie before seeing it expanded later on. As things stand today, Huskey seems to be just the Jaguars' type at safety and looks like a long-term investment.

What this pick means long-term

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Maryland defensive back Jalen Huskey speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Jaguars seem loaded at safety in terms of roles snatched up as of now. The Jaguars are returning Eric Murray, Antonio Johnson, and Rayuan Lane from a year ago, and Ransaw is set to make his NFL debut this year after missing his rookie season due to a foot injury. With that said, it is easy to see the long-term vision.

Johnson is entering a contract season, and the Jaguars and James Gladstone have already talked about Huskey's ability to serve as a big nickel safety. That is the same role Johnson plays, which could suggest the Jaguars made this pick to prepare for the possibility that Johnson's final season with the team is in 2026. That does not mean they are low on Johnson, whose role should expand this year. But there are other players from his draft class the Jaguars need to sign, and Huskey could be an eventual replacement.

This feels like an Anthony Campanile special

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile stands on the field during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Simply put, this pick felt a lot like the Ransaw pick from a year ago from the jump. Huskey seems like a similar player in terms of fit and his skill-set, and he also seems like a pick that was made especially with the Jaguars' defensive coaching staff in mind .... just like Ransaw a year ago. The Jaguars' coaching staff loved Ransaw coming out of Tulane last year, and it is easy to see how that could be the case again with Huskey.

Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile was shown celebrating in the war room after the pick was made, and it is not hard to see why. The Jaguars' coaching staff is heavily involved with the draft process, and Huskey seems like exactly the kind of player Campanile would love: physical, versatile, and with a nose for the football.