3 Thoughts as Jaguars Officially Start Offseason Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars officially kick off the 2026 offseason program on Monday, and the journey to repeating as AFC South champions has now begun.

With the Jaguars' staff and veteran roster back in the building, we are going to take stock on where things stand with the Jaguars a few days ahead of the draft , and what we will be looking for when offseason workouts take place later in the process.

So, what are we thinking at the start of the Jaguars' offseason program?

Tracking the health

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The health of several Jaguars will obviously be at the forefront of most conversations around the offseason program. The Jaguars do not kick off their on-field workout program until next month, but Jaguars general manager James Gladstone already detailed the plan and timeline for former No. 2 pick Travis Hunter.

Outside of Hunter, who is set to be limited this offseason before his eventual full return in training camp, the other big names to track are Caleb Ransaw and Cole Van Lanen. Van Lanen missed the playoff game vs. Buffalo due to a knee injury and it will be interesting to see where he is at considering how it could impact the Jaguars' draft. Ransaw missed his entire rookie year after a training camp foot injury, and expectations for him internally are sky-high entering 2026.

The best candidates for offseason's breakout players

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen watches practice during an NFL training camp second session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars saw two players dominate the offseason program last year before they went on to have career years: Parker Washington and Montaric Brown. Washington led the Jaguars in receiving last season off the strength of the momentum he picked up in April and May, and Brown picked up a big-time deal this offseason.

The question now is who may be next? I believe the two big names to watch are Bhayshul Tuten and Caleb Ransaw. A pair of rookies a year ago, each should have big roles this year and they could use the offseason program to start their momentum toward becoming potentially key players. Ransaw specifically should stand out with his athletic ability and coverage skills. Don't sleep on new defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro either.

This is where Jaguars must take advantage of 2026 offseason

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, answers questions after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simply put, the Jaguars were massive winners this offseason despite only adding two new faces to the coaching staff and two new faces to the roster. The new coaches -- offensive run game coordinator Brian Picucci and defensive passing game coordinator Mathieu Araujo -- should provide a boost, and the Jaguars will certainly have roles for new players Ruke Orhorhoro and Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Otherwise, the Jaguars retained several key players, only had four starters depart this offseason, and they managed to keep both coordinators despite each of them getting multiple head coach interviews. The Jaguars were able to bring the band back together sans Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd, and now is when the Jaguars must take advantage of it.

Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile stands with head coach Liam Coen on the sidelines during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Having the exact same offensive and defensive systems for the second year in a row should be a big benefit to a Jaguars roster that played for three different defensive coordinators from 2023-2025. As for the offense, it was clear last year that the complexcity of Liam Coen's offense was a small reason for their slow start. With no reason to start slow now, the Jaguars should take advantage.