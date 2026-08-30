3 Observations on Jaguars Trading Hunter Long to Cardinals, What it Means for TE Room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Surprise, surprise! The Jacksonville Jaguars have made another move.

A day after the Jaguars swung a trade to land new backup quarterback Quinn Ewers, they have pulled off another deal. This time, they have sent tight end Hunter Long and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2028 sixth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Terms:

-- #AZCardinals get Hunter Long and a 7th rounder in 2028.

-- #Jaguars get a 2028 6th rounder. https://t.co/n5ZmHhzEuN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2026

So, what do we make of the Jaguars and what the trade of Long means moving forward? We break it down below.

This Was a Solid Move by James Gladstone

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) catches a pass during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is hard to not consider this some smart business from the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone, especially in the wake of recent moves. By making this trade, the Jaguars can certainly frame the Ewers deal a bit differently than 24 hours ago. By trading Long to the Cardinals, the Jaguars have recouped the 2028 sixth-round pick they gave up for Ewers as well as gained some small cap flexibility for the cost of a 2028 sevent-round pick.

Improving cap space and landing a quarterback who, in theory, could be an upgrade to the backup quarterback position for the next three years on a cheap deal is a good spot to be in. Giving up a pick in the final year of a draft that is 20+ months away to land that kind of situation. In doing so, the Jaguars had to move on a player in Long who was always unlikely to make the 53-man roster to begin with.

Using these smaller transcations to improve the depth of the roster without sacrificing leverage in terms of the draft has become a trademark of this Jaguars regime, and this is the latest such example.

This Could be Good News for Quintin Morris

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) runs the ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I have to think that this is good news for Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris, regardless if he makes the 53-man roster or not. Unless the Jaguars look to add to the tight end room with a trade or a waiver claim over the next day, then Morris is now ensured to be the Jaguars' No. 4 tight end. It felt like Long had a strong training camp, so the Jaguars taking him out of the equation should make Morris much more secure in his role.

Jacksonville could carry three tight ends on the active roster and attempt to land Morris on the practice squad, or they could go with four tight ends and have Morris serve as the final tight end on the depth chart. No matter what path they go down, though, Morris is now locked in behind the first three tight ends on the roster.

The Jaguars Are All-In on Their Rookie Tight Ends

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) looks on during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is hardly surprising, but it sure seems like the Jaguars have liked what they have seen from their rookie tight ends in training camp. The Jaguars drafted Nate Boerkircher in the second-round and Tanner Koziol in the fifth-round with the hopes ofthe duo remaking their tight end room behind Brenton Strange, and the trade of Long removes one of a few limited obstacles in their way.

With Long traded and Morris firmly on the roster bubble, the Jaguars have sent the clear message that their rookie tight ends are set to play quite a bit this season. That has been the expectation since the Jaguars drafted them, and this move only help solidifes their place on the depth chart entering Week 1.