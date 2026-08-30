What the Quinn Ewers Trade Really Tells Us About the Jaguars' Future Plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' backup quarterback position has been a hot topic this summer, and the Jaguars poured some lighter fluid on the coonversation on Saturday.

The Jaguars traded for Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers on Saturday, taking the backup quarterback spot and turning it upside down a day before roster cut-down day.

So, why did the Jaguars make this trade and what does it tell us about their plans moving forward toward the 53-man roster cutdown day? We have some thoughts.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers (14) throws a pass before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why the Jaguars Made the Trade

The Jaguars ended up sending a 2028 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins for Ewers, marking the second time this month they have traded a future sixth-round pick. Earlier in training camp, the Jaguars sent a 2027 sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for offensive lineman Daniel Faalele. After making two such trades, and even looking at last August's trade for Tim Patrick for a 2026 sixth-round pick in hindsight, we can draw a big conclusion from some small moves.

Yes, the Jaguars will clearly see Faalele and Ewers as important depth pieces after investing some draft capitol in them, as was the case with Patrick in the receiver room a year ago. But the real takeaway here is the fact that the Jaguars and James Gladstone have now established a clear-cut process on late-round picks and how that relates to free agency moving forward.

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, Executive Vice President of football operations Tony Boselli, head coach Liam Coen talk after Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars were able to easily justify a trade for offensive line depth in Faalele partly because of how they approached free agency in March. The Jaguars re-signed some key pieces, but they also saw some top players from a year ago leave in free agency as the Jaguars opted to stay out of the fray.

This led to the Jaguars getting a projected three compensatory draft picks for the 2027 NFL Draft; one in the fourth round for linebacker Devin Lloyd, one in the fifth round for running back Travis Etienne, and one in the sixth round for cornerback Greg Newsome, who concidentally signed with the Giants as a free agent.

By approaching free agency from that angle, the Jaguars are theortically allowing themselves the flexibility to make moves such as trading for an experience offensive lineman like Faalele and a young, cheap and capable backup quarterback like Ewers for practically nothing.

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen and Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone talk on the field during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The fact the Jaguars are pushing these trades into 2028 suggests that they are not done working the compensatory draft pick formula. It can be expected for the Jaguars to rationale that they can send a future sixth because they could easily get a sixth again down the road by taking a discplined approach to free agency.

The Jaguars can only do this by developing their own draft picks enough to ensure the roster has the depth to compete. The Jaguars had to spend in their first free agency in 2025 to raise the floor of the roster, but they have now installed their schemes, culture, and new football direction for 18 months. By trading for Ewers, one can walk away with the takeaway that the Jaguars trust the way they are developing their own depth.

The Jaguars have three players from the 2025 and 2026 draft classes that are set to be projected starters in Week 1 (Travis Hunter, Bhayshul Tuten, and Emmanuel Pregnon), while most of the Jaguars' young players from the last two offseasons are serving key depth roles. The Jaguars could also have up to five undrafted free agents from the last two seasons (BJ Green, Danny Striggow, Branson Combs, Jabbar Muhammad, Bryan Thomas Jr.)

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When you consider that many of the Jaguars' projected starters are players who were already in Jacksonville when the new regime arrived, it is natural for their recent draft classes to fill the other parts of the roster as they continue to develop. And as those players mature, they will be given elevated roles as other members of the Jaguars' roster become the next Lloyd or Etienne and depart in free agency.

Jacksonville has a clear process for how they want to develop their roster moving forward. That has rarely been the case over the last decade-plus, with a lack of direction and colloboration often serving as the franchise's Achilles heel in the past.

But now, the Jaguars seem to know what direction they are moving in, and each move like the ones for Ewers, Faalele, and even Patrick last year indicate to us that they are all-in on their way of building the roster. What that means in terms of wins and losses can be reflected in last year's success and their current momentum entering Week 1.