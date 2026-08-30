3 Winners, 4 Losers Following Jaguars' Trade for Quinn Ewers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There is a new quarterback in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars added former Miami Dolphins and Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers on Saturday , sending a 2028 sixth-round pick to Miami for the former seventh-round selection.

So, what does the Ewers trade mean for the rest of the roster, and who exactly benefits from the move? We break it down below with the winners and losers of the deal.

Winners

Quinn Ewers

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers (14) looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is fairly easy. It seems like it was not exactly a sure thing that Ewers was even going to be the Dolphins' QB2, a role he should now automatically be locked into in Jacksonville since the Jaguars just gave up a draft pick for him. Not only does Ewers get a more secure role on the roster in Jacksonville, but he also lands in a significantly better situation than the one he has been in with the Dolphins.

From coaching to the weapons on even the backup offense, Ewers is surrounded by much more support than he would have ever been in with the rebuilding Dolphins. Ewers is the biggest winner of this trade, and it is not exactly close, either. The Dolphins and Jaguars are on opposite timelines, which makes the Jaguars much more quarterback-friendly than the situation that Ewers has been in since he was drafted.

Grant Udinski

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski makes a play call in the second quarter during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium in the second preseason game on Friday night, August 21, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski was able to get a boost from calling plays during the preseason, something that is handled by head coach Liam Coen during the regular season. Those few preseason games alone were a solid feather in Udinski's cap as he builds toward becoming a future head coach, and now Ewers can become another part of that journey.

While the obvious hope for the Jaguars is that Ewers does not need to actually play in any games this year, he can become the next quarterback development to take watch under Udinski. If he is given a chance to play and does impress, he will join Trevor Lawrence and the quarterbacks from Udinski's time in Minnesota as evidence that the Jaguars' coordinator is a big advantage when it comes to the quarterback position.

Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on from the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence has pretty much never been the older quarterback in the room, and I think it could be a good thing for him to now take on that role. His early career saw him backed up by C.J. Beathard, and then he was joined for a year by his fellow 2021 draftee Mac Jones. He has spent the last year-and-a-half backed up by Mullens, who has almost a decade of experience in the NFL.

Now, we will get a chance to see how Lawrence sets the tone for the quarterback room as its veteran leader. He has always led the unit as the team's franchise quarterback, but we have gotten few chances to see Lawrence in the role of mentor. Now, we will finally be able to see Lawrence take that on.

Losers

Nick Mullens, Joey Aguilar, and Carter Bradley

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Mullens (14) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter during preseason at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars adding Ewers to their roster can only mean that they are not overly happy with the way things have developed at their backup quarterback spots. The Jaguars would not have sent a future draft pick to the Dolphins for Ewers if they had any intention of him being anything other than the No. 2 quarterback, which will likely mean Mullens is released by the Jaguars on Sunday.

By Mullens being pushed out of the QB2 spot, that means the Jaguars could either attempt to sign Mullens to be their practice squad quarterback and fortify the quarterback room, or instead move forward with one of Joey Aguilar or Carter Bradley. But the fact the Jaguars have taken on a new young quarterback in Ewers would suggest that the Jaguars might not need a second quarterback who is so early in their career, which could make Mullens the best potential option for the No. 3 spot.

No matter how you cut it, the addition of Ewers means the rest of the Jaguars' quarterbacks didn't get the job done this preseason.

Your Favorite Jaguars Free Agent

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, Executive Vice President of football operations Tony Boselli, head coach Liam Coen talk after Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the Jaguars willingly moving on from a future sixth-round pick to land Ewers as their backup quarterback, that means it is pretty obvious the Jaguars will continue to try to game the comp draft pick formula. This means that there will be future Travis Etienne's and Devin Lloyd's who are fan favorites but will eventually sign elsewhere in free agency. Lock in and get ready.