3 Jaguars Storylines I'm Watching Closely vs. Texans: Liam Coen's Offense Finding Its Way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Not much has to be said to drum up interest for this one,

The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a critical early-season test against the Houston Texans in Week 6, marking their first AFC South battle of the season. So, what Jaguars storylines will we be watching most closely when the Jaguars and Texans kick off in London on Sunday? We break it down below.

Will the Jaguars' Offense Stop Beating Itself?

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' offense put up big points during the first three weeks of the season, scoring an average of 27.33 points and hitting 34+ points twice in wins over the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. And while the offense has moved the ball well and has ultimately got the job done over their last two wins v. the Cincinnati Bengals and Piladelphia Eagles, it is also clear the Jaguars are leaving plenty of meat on the bone.

The Jaguars have simply gotten in their own way too often over the last two weeks, from penalties negating touchdowns to woeful red-zone trips that didn't see the Jaguars punch it into the end-zone. The Jaguars have been their biggest enemy on offense over the last two weeks, and they simply can not afford to let this repeat against a talented Texans defense.

"I think anytime you're self-inflicted, it's challenging. Us as coaches, trying to make sure we provide clarity throughout the week on the game plan," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Friday. "You don't want to trim too much because we started the season off pretty good, and so it is what it is. We're at a point where we have to get our hands inside more in terms of what we're blocking on the perimeter. If they're going to call that stuff, we have to get our hands inside, and we have to be better about it. But ultimately, you can call a hold on every play.”

Who is Going to Make the Game-Chaning Play on Defense

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like the Jaguars will need someone to make a game-changing play on defense to make sure they force CJ Stroud into the kind of mistakes he has yet to make in 2026.

Travis Hunter might be the best candidate to do so considering his ball skills and the fact that he is set to see plenty of both Nico Collins and Marvin Harrison Jr. on Sunday. Or perhaps it will once again be Foyesade Oluokun. Or maybe it will be Josh Hines-Allen or Travon Walker against a weak Texans offensive line.

No matter who it is, the Jaguars will need someone who can make the play that tips the scales on defense. Turnovers can not be expected every single week, but the Jaguars must find a way to make it happen this week to ensure that they get the Texans' offense off track, The Texans are unlikely to run the ball much, of course, which means the Jaguars will likely have to make it happen in the passing game.

The Jaguars' OTs vs. Texans EDGEs

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) attempt to sack Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is clear how much pressure is facing the Jaguars' offensive tackles this week. The Texans have one of the best pass-rush duos in the entire NFL, if not the very best, in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter; if there was a Defensive Player of the Year Award given out after five weeks, it would likely go to Anderson. Throw in the fact that Jaguars left tackle Anton Harrison won't be playing and the Jaguars' offensive line is facing quite the test, especially offensive tackles Walker Little and Cole Van Lanen.

Little does have a lot of experience and has played his fair share of games against the Texans in the past, giving the Jaguars some confidence in their valuable swing tackle. But the Texans' defense is built around their pass-rush, and they have made other offensive lines pay in a big way in recent weeks, which means Little will need to be at his very best.

“It's really nice having a guy that's played a lot and that I've played a lot with. And I think that position I've seen just over my career, how important that is – if you want to call it swing tackle – that spot is," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this week.

"Unfortunately, Ton's [OL Anton Harrison] going to be out, it happens in this league, and injuries happen. It's an unfortunate part of it. And just seeing how important it is to have a guy that can step up, and Walker's shown that he can do that. I’ve played a lot of football with him. I trust him. He had a great day today, seems ready to go, and he's been locked in the whole season in case his number gets called. So, I don't have any hesitations about him.”