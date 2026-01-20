1 Thing Jaguars Must Do if They Trade Brian Thomas

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for ways to improve their roster this offseason. This team has tasted success again after winning 13 games, claiming the AFC South as its own, and hosting a playoff matchup. Now, the Jags need to ensure that they didn't peak with a first-round loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.



General Manager James Gladstone has his work cut out for him, though. Jacksonville doesn't have its own first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. As it stands, the Jaguars also don't have any cap space to work with in free agency. There are measures that Gladstone and the team's brass can take to free up money, but it'll take a lot for Jacksonville to create the room necessary to keep their key players, let alone add talent this offseason.



Jaguars have to free up cap space if they trade Brian Thomas Jr.



Free agency and the draft aren't the only ways that teams can add talent. There's also the trade wire. General Manager James Gladstone has already made several swaps in his short tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His last deal was with the Las Vegas Raiders, which brought Jakobi Meyers to the team in exchange for a fourth- and a sixth-round pick in the upcoming draft.



That turned out to be a steal. Between his arrival, the emergence of Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter Jr.'s impending return, Jacksonville actually has a bit of a surplus at wide receiver now. That opens the door for a possible Brian Thomas Jr. trade in the near future. ESPN's Ben Solak predicted the prospect of the Jaguars receiving calls inquiring about BTJ's availability:



"The Jaguars will field trade offers on wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who disappointed in his sophomore season. With the emergence of Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers getting an extension, the WR room is getting crowded in Jacksonville. I don't think he will get traded, but if I were a GM, I'd definitely be calling."



The Jaguars could keep BTJ and hope that he turns things around in his second year in Head Coach Liam Coen's system. After all, they need more than three wide receivers, especially with Hunter Jr. expected to play a major role on defense next season. However, it wouldn't be the worst idea to trade him, as it could allow them to fill more pressing needs. If they do move him, though, Jacksonville has to attach some significant salary in the deal — such as Walker Little — to ensure it frees up the cap space it needs to add talent in free agency.

