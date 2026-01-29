3 Things Jaguars Fans Need to Know About Brian Picucci

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Meet the newest run game coordinator, Duval.

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially named veteran coach and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line coach Brian Picucci as their run game coordinator on offense, giving Liam Coen another key voice on staff.

So, what should Jaguars fans know about Picucci now that he is officially in the fold?

He coached two Jaguars coaches, and coached with another

Picucci's experience and history with Coen is already well-documented. He coached at UMass when Coen was a player from 2005-08. He then coached with Coen at Kentucky in 2023 before Coen brought him to Tampa Bay in 2024. Coen and the Jaguars wanted to interview him for a spot on the staff last year, too, but the Buccaneers blocked it.

Picucci has more Jaguars ties than that, though. He also coached Jaguars quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple during his time at UMass as a player, while he coached at UMass with Jaguars passing game coordinator Shane Waldron in 2012.

Worked with one notable name in Detroit

I have no way of confirming this, but Brian Picucci has to be one of the only coaches in the NFL who has worked with both Ben Johnson and Liam Coen. Two elite play-callers who thrived and won divisions and a dozen games or more in 2025, Johnson and Coen will always be intertwined. In many ways, the Bears and Johnson are the NFC mirror of the Jaguars and Coen.

Picucci has obviously spent a ton of time with Coen after stops with him at Kentucky and Tampa Bay. He also worked with Ben Johnson in 2019 as a part of the Detroit Lions' staff, with Johnson serving as an offense quality control coach. That is a good piece of coaching history for him to be involved in.

Tampa Bay's OL thrived

If you are judging Picucci strictly on the results his units have produced over the last two years, then this is a dynamite hire. Over Picucci’s two seasons working with the Buccaneers’ offensive line (since 2024), Tampa Bay ranked in the top 10 in the league in multiple rushing categories, including yards per rush (4.7; fifth), rushing first downs (252; tied-sixth) and rushing yards per game (131.9; seventh).

Tampa Bay has a ton of resources invested into the offensive line, including a potential future Hall of Fame tackle in Tristan Wirfs. But it takes great coaching to truly put a scheme and unit in the best position to succeed, and Picucci got that in Tampa.

