3 Observations on Jaguars Hiring Brian Picucci

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars seem to be building some momentum when it comes to the coaching carousel.

The Jaguars got good news on the Grant Udinski front on Monday, and on Sunday they made their second addition to Liam Coen's staff in the last week with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line coach Brian Picucci, who is set to be the Jaguars' run game coordinator.

So, what do we make of the reported addition of Picucci? We break it down below.

Coen Gets His Guy

Picucci was one of the Tampa Bay coaches the Jaguars and Coen wanted to add last year, which only makes sense considering how far back Coen and Picucci go. Picucci was on the UMass staff when Coen was their star quarterback, and Coen brought him with him to stops with both the Kentucky Wildcats and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This goes to show that even if Coen didn't get all of his targets last season, sometimes all you need is patience. Coen still built a stellar staff in 2025 that was able to develop players at a high rate, leading to a 13-4 record even without targets like Picucci. Now, we can see what Coen can do with more of his own guys.

2025 Staff is Taking Shape

The addition of Picucci comes a few days after the Jaguars reportedly added a new cornerbacks coach, which seems to fill the only currently vacant spot on Coen's staff. There are still four teams without head coaches -- including two that are still considering Jaguars coordinators -- and several coaching staffs from recent hires being built. A lot can change, but the Jaguars have some stability going there way.

That of course could be turned upside down if Udinski is hired by the Bills or Anthony Campanile takes the Arizona Cardinals job. But for now, the Jaguars' 2025 staff is starting to take shape, and it is looking perhaps even approved from a year ago.

Who Else to Watch in Tampa?

The reason the Jaguars were likely able to hire Picucci now and not last year is clear: the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. It made sense for the Buccaneers to keep as many coaches as possible when Josh Grizzard got an internal promotion to offensive coordinator last year, but with Grizzard since replaced by Zac Robinson, things have changed.

The addition of Picucci is the second time a coach from the Buccaneers' 2024 offensive staff has joined the team after the Jaguars hired offensive pass game specialist John Van Dam last season. Other Buccaneers coaches with ties to Coen are running backs coach Skip Pete and run game coordinator Kevin Carberry. Carberry would make sense as a potential add eventually, though the staff does seem full of offensive line coaches now

