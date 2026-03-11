How Jaguars Re-Signing Montaric Brown Impacts Their NFL Draft Plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have certainly not made a big splash by any means in the early days of free agency, but that doesn't mean things haven't changed.

This time a week ago, it felt like the Jaguars might lose promising cornerback Montaric Brown after a career season in 2025. But in the hours before the legal tampering period began, the Jaguars managed to sign Brown to a three-year deal that is rather team-friendly.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) warms up in the rain before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars held off the Titans 20-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So with this in mind, what does the return of Brown really mean for the Jaguars as they begin to pivot toward the NFL Draft with their 11 picks? We break it down below.

Brown's Impact on Draft Plans

When the Jaguars entered the early days of the offseason, they were set to lose two starting cornerbacks in Greg Newsome and Brown. Newsome had spent less than a season with the Jaguars and most expected him to leave this offseason, but losing Brown would have legit a genuine void on the Jaguars' depth chart.

Nov 10, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) celebrates his interception against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

That is not to say the Jaguars do not have talent at the cornerback position independent of Brown. Former No. 2 pick Travis Hunter is set to play more snaps at cornerback in his second season, and Jarrian Jones is coming off an exceptional 2025 campaign. Veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis is also returning in 2026 after one of the best seasons of his career.

But then there are layers to that room's configuration. Hunter, whose season ended after seven games due to a knee injury, is likely to still factor into the offense's plans one way or another. The Jaguars need to account for that at cornerback. There is also the fact that Hunter and Lewis are each coming off season-ending injury.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Had the Jaguars not been able to re-sign Brown, they would have entered the next stage of the offseason with talent at cornerback, but very little depth. The Jaguars would have also lacked the cap space to make a splash at cornerback in free agency and still no first-round pick, which could have left them with limited options to find a cornerback.

Cornerback was likely right there with defensive tackle as the most popular position mocked to the Jaguars at No. 56 overall throughout the entire offseason. Now, the Jaguars can expand the possibilities and really let the board fall to them ... or let the top front seven defender fall to them, that is.