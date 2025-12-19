Grading the Jaguars' Jakobi Meyers Extension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big move Thursday night, officially agreeing to terms with Jakobi Meyers on a three-year extension.

The three-year deal is reportedly a $60 million deal that includes $40 million in guarantees. So, what do we make of the Jaguars' deal with Meyers to keep him from becoming a free agent? We give you the pros, cons and final grade below.

Pros

It isn't hard to think about what the pros are with this deal. We can first discuss how much Meyers means to the Jaguars' offense. Since trading for him one week after their bye week, the Jaguars are 5-1 and have seen their passing game explode. Trevor Lawrence is playing better than ever, Brian Thomas Jr. is rebounding from his rough start to the season, and Liam Coen's unit is in a groove.

It of course takes more than one player for an offense to put it together, but there is no coincidence that the Jaguars' offense has looked like a different unit entirely since they traded a 4th- and a 6th-round pick for him. In six games since joining the Jaguars, Meyers has caught 27 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns.

Meyers, who turned 29 in November, gives the Jaguars plenty of flexibility at the wide receiver position moving forward. The Jaguars' other top three receivers for the 2026 season -- Thomas, Travis Hunter, and Parker Washington -- are all on rookie deals, meaning now was the time for the Jaguars to spend at the position.

And while $20 million annually is nothing to sneeze at, it really is not that large of a contract in today's wide receiver marker. Meyers just barely ranks inside the top-25 amongst receivers in both average value per year and in total value, and he got just $2 million more in gurantees than Christian Kirk got when the Jaguars paid him in 2022. Meyers is a better, albeit older, player than Kirk was in 2022 and it is not particularly close.

Cons

It is frankly hard to find any glaring negatives with this deal. The Jaguars were always destined to extend him once they dealt two draft picks for him, and his impact on the offense over the last six weeks has been clear week in and week out.

With that said, if there is any negative to this move it is the fact that it does reinforce the idea that the Jaguars seemingly overspent on the Travis Hunter trade if they intend to use him at wide receiver. Hunter will open next year as, at best, the Jaguars' third receiver. He might even be their fourth behind Washington. This move should let him spend more time at cornerback, because making that trade for your No. 3 receiver would be a curious move.

Grade

It is tough to think this isn't a slam-dunk for the Jaguars. It is not an awful price considering the receiver market, and Meyers has had an enormously positive influence on the entire offense since the Jaguars traded for him.

