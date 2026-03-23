3 Veteran Options Jaguars Can Pursue After Missing Out on Jake Bobo
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are still looking for wide receiver depth, but they have options.
In the wake of veteran receiver Jake Bobo sticking with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, the Jaguars' pursuit of depth behind the quartet of Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter continues.
So, who are three veteran receivers it makes sense for the Jaguars to keep with Bobo remaining in Seattle?
Tim Patrick
It was clear when the Jaguars signed Bobo to an offer sheet that they intended for him to replace veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick due to their similar profiles. With Bobo now officially out of the picture, it would make a lot of sense for the Jaguars to bring Patrick back on a one-year deal to take his old spot in the offense.
We already know exactly how Patrick would fit in the Jaguars' offense as a result of his size and blocking ability. He was a solid role player for the Jaguars a year ago and made some big plays down the stretch, and the Jaguars would know exactly what they are getting in him. Plus, he would not cost the Jaguars in the compensatory draft pick forumula.
Noah Brown
A receiver with another similar profile to Patrick and Bobo is Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown, an eight-year veteran who offers size and had plenty of special teams value in the past. It would be interesting to add a Commanders receiver for the second offseason in a row, but Brown checks enough boxes.
Brown, who turns 31 in January, is not far removed from a near-500-yard season in Washington, would still offer a decent floor at receiver while still giving the Jaguars the traits they are clearly seeking at wide receiver.
Tyler Johnson
A former fifth-round pick who has spent six seasons in the NFL, Tyler Johnson would meet a number of the qualities the Jaguars are looking for. Like Bobo, Johnson would offer plenty of size and red-zone potential. He has also played special teams in the past and graded out well as a run-blocker last season.
Johnson would not bring much as a wide receiver, but it is clear the Jaguars are also not looking for their new addition to catch 50 passes next season. With that in mind, he also played a few years with the Los Angeles Rams when James Gladstone was there.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley