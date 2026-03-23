3 Veteran Options Jaguars Can Pursue After Missing Out on Jake Bobo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are still looking for wide receiver depth, but they have options.

In the wake of veteran receiver Jake Bobo sticking with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, the Jaguars' pursuit of depth behind the quartet of Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter continues.

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So, who are three veteran receivers it makes sense for the Jaguars to keep with Bobo remaining in Seattle?

Tim Patrick

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) sits on the field after catching a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

It was clear when the Jaguars signed Bobo to an offer sheet that they intended for him to replace veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick due to their similar profiles. With Bobo now officially out of the picture, it would make a lot of sense for the Jaguars to bring Patrick back on a one-year deal to take his old spot in the offense.

We already know exactly how Patrick would fit in the Jaguars' offense as a result of his size and blocking ability. He was a solid role player for the Jaguars a year ago and made some big plays down the stretch, and the Jaguars would know exactly what they are getting in him. Plus, he would not cost the Jaguars in the compensatory draft pick forumula.

Noah Brown

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) participates in warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

A receiver with another similar profile to Patrick and Bobo is Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown, an eight-year veteran who offers size and had plenty of special teams value in the past. It would be interesting to add a Commanders receiver for the second offseason in a row, but Brown checks enough boxes.

Brown, who turns 31 in January, is not far removed from a near-500-yard season in Washington, would still offer a decent floor at receiver while still giving the Jaguars the traits they are clearly seeking at wide receiver.

Tyler Johnson

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Tyler Johnson (16) during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

A former fifth-round pick who has spent six seasons in the NFL, Tyler Johnson would meet a number of the qualities the Jaguars are looking for. Like Bobo, Johnson would offer plenty of size and red-zone potential. He has also played special teams in the past and graded out well as a run-blocker last season.

Johnson would not bring much as a wide receiver, but it is clear the Jaguars are also not looking for their new addition to catch 50 passes next season. With that in mind, he also played a few years with the Los Angeles Rams when James Gladstone was there.