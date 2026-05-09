3 Jaguars Who Will Be Impacted the Most By Travis Hunter's Role

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Travis Hunter ripple effect is as real as ever entering the 2026 offseason, even if Hunter will not be back to full speed until closer to training camp.

The Jaguars have made it clear to this point what they expect out of Hunter next season. The former No. 2 pick will still play on offense as wide receiver, but his cornerback snaps are about to skyrocket after he spent half as much time on defense as offense as a rookie.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But what is the domino effect of Hunter and his role? Which Jaguars will be impacted the most by what Hunter does and what his exact split look like on both sides of the ball? We break it down below with three clear options.

Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts to his first down pickup during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to Hunter spending more time on defense in 2026, this means a lot long-term for Brian Thomas Jr. But the receiver it means the most for in the short-term? Far and away Parker Washington, who could benefit in a big way from Hunter being more of an auxiliary option on offense as opposed to anything else.

Hunter and Washington essentially had the same usage last year, aside from Washington getting more deep targets as the Jaguars' passing game matured down the stretch. But Hunter was the Jaguars' primary slot receiver and it was Washington who took that role when he got hurt. If Hunter is going to continue to have his offensive focus be in the slot, this means Washington is who will be impacted the most by his snap share on offense.

Player Travis Hunter Parker Washington Slot % 40.7% 39.6% Outside % 59.3% 60.4%

With that in mind, it is more than fair to say that Washington deserves a large role this year no matter what the Jaguars' usage of Hunter is. But the sheer fact that both of them are thought of first as slot receivers means that Washington has a lot at stake when it comes to how the Jaguars utilize their deep wide receiver room. If Hunter is eventually deemed too valuable on defense, then Washington's stock will elevate in a big way.

Josh Cameron

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor wideout Josh Cameron (WO14) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

There is no debate as to whether sixth-round rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron will enter the year as a starter. Cameron is set to be a key backup for the Jaguars and their deep receiver room, which will be led at the top by Jakobi Meyers, Washington, Thomas, and Hunter.

With that said, Cameron does now have some skin in the game when it comes to the way the Jaguars use Hunter and, really, the rest of their veteran wide receiver room. This could determine exactly what kind of role Cameron plays on offense early on in his Jaguars career.

Cameron will be able to make an impact one way or another, whether it is as a blocker or as a returner in the special teams phase. But whether Cameron gets any significant snaps at wide receiver in the passing game could come down to just how much the Jaguars will need their fifth receiver. With snaps already devoted to four other targets and the Nate Boerkircher pick indicating the Jaaguars could play with less 11 personnel, it will be hard for Cameron to get any significant snaps unless Hunter takes on a smaller role on the offensive side of the ball.

Jarrian Jones

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) celebrates with defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) after an interception during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Jarrian Jones has been one of the best success stories on the Jaguars' roster over the last two seasons. The former third-round pick showed real flashes and potential as the Jaguars' long-term answer in the slot as a rookie, but then the Jaguars added one of the NFL's best slot cornerbacks in free agency with Jourdan Lewis.

While Lewis manned the nickel spot for the Jaguars for most of the early season, the Jaguars eventually had to turn back to Jones due to injuries, and Jones also made plays for the Jaguars at different points as an outside cornerback. Even if Lewis opens the season as the Jaguars' starting nickel cornerback once again, Jones will have a path to the field.

That path very well could depend on how much the Jaguars use Hunter at cornerback, though. If Hunter sees his cornerback snaps lesser at any point in the season because they need him more at the wide receiver position, then the Jaguars will likely turn to Jones to step up across from Montaric Brown. Jones is a talented player, and he could help the Jaguars in a big way as they look map out the cornerback room.