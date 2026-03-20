3 Instant Observations on Jaguars' Pursuit of Jake Bobo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be on the verge of an addition to the wide receiver room.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Jaguars have signed Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo, an unrestricted free agent, to an offer sheet.

The Jaguars are signing Seahawks restricted free agent WR Jake Bobo to an offer sheet; Seattle has five days to decide on whether to match the offer.



Bobo has 36 catches in his first three NFL seasons, including a 17-yard TD in the NFC Championship game last season.



He’s also… pic.twitter.com/GKmD01vE6P — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 20, 2026

So, what do we make of the Jaguars' pursuit of Bobo? We take a look below.

Why Bobo's situation is important

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is no downside for the Jaguars when it comes to pursuing a restricted free agent like Bobo. He is not officially a Jaguar, as that will depend on whether the Seahawks exercise their first right of refusal. If they do not opt to keep Bobo, then he will become a Jaguar and Jacksonville will have added receiver depth without impacting their compensatory pick situation.

Signing a receiver for even a few million would potentially lose the sixth-round pick the Jaguars are set to get next year for Greg Newsome, but Bobo would have no bearing on that. And if the Seahawks do match it and keep Bobo, then nothing happens to the Jaguars. They get no penalty and operate just like they were before they began their pursuit of the veteran receiver.

Bobo could be a Tim Patrick replacement

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It is pretty easy to see how Bobo would fit into things for the Jaguars and what they do on both offense and special teams. Bobo is a fantastic blocking receiver who offers special teams value and can step in and catch a pass in a pinch, which would effectively give the Jaguars what they had last year in Tim Patrick.

With Patrick still unsigned after the first few weeks of free agency, the Jaguars need to add someone behind Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington. Bobo would be able to slot in pretty immediately where Patrick was just a year ago.

Clear what Jaguars are looking for in WR depth

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Jaguars do not manage to get Bobo on the roster, then there was at least some value obtained from the Jaguars' attempts to land the veteran receiver. It has been clear the Jaguars were going to need to add a receiver at some point, and now we know the style of receiver the Jaguars are trying to add.

When you are the No. 5 receiver, you are going to be asked to contribute in different ways than the rest of the room. This is where Bobo thrives as a low-volume target who can be utilized in the running game and as a backup option. This is who the Jaguars are looking for.