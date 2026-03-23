3 Observations on Jaguars Not Landing Jake Bobo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are still looking for wide receiver depth.

The Jaguars signed veteran receiver Jake Bobo to an offer sheet last week after the restricted free agent visited with the team, but on Monday, the pursuit ended as the Seahawks officially matched the Jaguars' offer. So, what do we take away from the end of the Bobo saga, as it has come to be known?

Seahawks matching offer brings some surprise

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Personally, I was expecting the Seahawks not to match the offer for Bobo -- and that was even before the Seahawks made Jaxon Smith-Njigba the highest-paid wide receiver in franchise history. After the JSN deal, the Seahawks had significant investments in three different receivers, and it would have made sense for them to save a few million by letting Bobo walk.

The Seahawks seem to value Bobo a great deal, however, and he is now set to be one of the highest-paid backup receivers in the NFL. This goes to show what Bobo means to the Seahawks in terms of special teams and his overall skill set on offense, as well as why the Jaguars likely even wanted him to begin with.

We know what the Jaguars want at WR

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the many differences between offer sheets and signing unrestricted free agents is the five days a franchise has to match an offer sheet for a restricted free agent. This means, unlock some cases in free agency, the Jaguars' interest in adding Bobo became public knowledge for all parties involved.

As a result, we now know what kind of receiver the Jaguars are looking to add to the room . This likely wasn't going to be impossible to figure out considering the style of Tim Patrick, who is a free agent. But it does affirm to us that, in a sense, the Jaguars are looking for some specific traits for whoever they add. Traits like size, blocking and special teams value, which should make it easier to find candidates for their next addition.

Do the Jaguars bring Tim Patrick back?

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) reacts with tight end Brenton Strange (85) after making a reception against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

With Bobo now staying with the Seahawks, it is fair to wonder if the Jaguars should bring back Patrick on a cheap deal. While he is not an overly explosive play-maker, he is a respected veteran who knows the scheme, locker room and coaching staff as a result of last season. We already know how he fits, which takes a lot of projecting out of the equation.

With that in mind, the Jaguars clearly wanted to add Bobo for a reason. Perhaps that had more to do with the evaluation of Bobo than Patrick, but it is worth keeping in consideration as the offseason progresses and the Jaguars explore their receiver options.