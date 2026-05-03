5 Free Agent Linebackers the Jaguars Must Still Consider

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There are not many positions on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster that has gtten quite as much attention this offseason as linebacker.

The Jaguars made one of their boldest moves of the offseason in March when they elected to let Devin Lloyd depart in free agency, a step toward James Gladstone's plan of collecting compensatory picks for larger draft classes. Since then, it has been about finding his replacement.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars did add linebacker Parker Hughes in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he was a seventh-round selection and the final pick of the 10 picks the Jaguars made over the course of the draft's seven rounds.

Otherwise, it looks clear that the Jaguars have Ventrell Miller as the leading candidate to replace Lloyd in the starting lineup. But if the Jaguars want to explore other veteran options to compete with Miller, or to be depth and insurance policies, there are a few names that make sense.

Bobby Okereke

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Jaguars assistant linebackers coach Kevin Wilkins was a defensive assistant for the New York Giants in 2023 when Bobby Okereke spent his first season there, and there is reason to believe he saw enough to know what the Jaguars might be able to get out of the veteran linebacker. Okereke may be gunning for a true starting spot, but he would be a good scheme fit considering his history as a blitzer.

If the Jaguars want to give Miller a true training camp battle and make him earn the job, this might be the best option. Okereke could be had for cheap and push Miller in a fight for the job. If Miller wins, he could be cheap depth for the rest of the year.

Matt Milano

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) reacts after a sack against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a number of former Buffalo Bills staffers on their coaching staff, which could mean an easy way to connect some dots with former Bills star linebacker Matt Milano. The former all-pro linebacker will be 32 in July and he has missed 30 games over the last three seasons, but he could be a culture-setter who finds a Bobby Wagner-like resurgence.

Outside of the several former Bills coaches, there is also a connection with Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who was on Boston College's coaching staff during Milano's senior season -- in which he was named team MVP.

Elandon Roberts

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It very much appears the Jaguars' second linebacker role will be a primarily early-down role in the defense. This is what the Jaguars trended toward showing last season when they began to take Lloyd off the field in favor of an extra safety, and it sure seems like the Jaguars could lean into that once again. If so, then there might not be many better fits than Elandon Roberts.

A true throwback linebacker, Roberts ia an absolute hammer against the run and can still get the job done between the tackles. He is a liability in coverage and does not have much range, but Campanile has coached him before and would know what is the best way to maximize his skill set on first and second downs.

Jerome Baker

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jerome Baker (17) after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

A veteran linebacker who has played in 121 games over the coure of his career, Jerome Baker started foure games for Cleveland last season but played 17 games for the first time since 2022. Baker provided 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles for the Browns' defense in a depth role. He clearly would be content with a backup role, too, since he has not been a full-time starter since his years with the Miami Dolphins.

For the final four of Baker's six seasons in Miami, his linebackers coach was Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. During that time, Baker started 56 games and recorded 382 tackles, 18 tacks, 24 tackles for loss, 37 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, three interceptions, and 14 pass breakups. Campanile has seen him produce before, and he could be a reliable depth player a few years later.

Shaq Thompson

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) looks over his shoulder after an interception during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last time Jaguars fans saw Shaq Thompson, he was intercepting Trevor Lawrence in the Wild Card round. I am sure Jaguars fans would be able to quickly move past that if Thompson could provide the same value and veteran leadership for Jacksonville that he did for the Buffalo Bills last season.

Thompson, 32, started six games for the Bills and played nearly 60% of the snaps as they leaned on him in the wake of injuries. The Jaguars already have a veteran leader and shot-caller in the linebacker room in Foyesade Oluokun, but Thompson would give the Jaguars a plug-and-play backup if injuries happen or in the event Miller doesn't take the next step. Linebackers coach Tem Lukabu was with him in Carolina for two years, too.