Jaguars NFL Draft Review: Superlatives For James Gladstone's Latest Class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With the 2026 NFL Draft wrapped up, it is time to take a hard look at what exactly the Jacksonville Jaguars were able to accmomplish in James Gladstone's second draft as general manager.

To do so, we are taking a look at all 10 of the Jaguars' new rookies and handing out superlatives for each pick. Who was the best pick? Who has the most upside? What was the most questionable pick? We break it down below.

Best Pick: Oregon OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one goes without saying. The top-ranked player on the consensus board in the Jaguars' class, Emmanuel Pregnon was seen as a potential first-round pick. It was surprising that he got out of the top-50, let alone the second-round as a whole, and even more surprising he was on the board for the Jaguars at No. 84. He is an eventual starter at guard and the explosive big man has legit Pro Bowl potential. This was a home run pick all of the way.

Most Questionable Pick: Duke EDGE Wesley Williams

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) is hit by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) on his pass during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

99% of people will have this superlative going to the first pick the Jaguars made, which is only natural since it was at No. 56. But after poring over the film of each pick, I got to say this was the one I was most surprised by. Wesley Williams has a red-hot motor, goes all-out vs. the run, and is an elite special teamer. But his tape showed very limited flashes of winning one-on-one pass-rush reps, and that is what the Jaguars needed in a backup EDGE. This is one that I am not sure I can be sold on until shown otherwise.

Biggest Year 1 Impact: Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) lines up during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

I think the rookie who will log the most snaps is Nate Boerkircher , though I do not think any of the rookies are going to be "starters". With that in mind, I believe the Jaguars' uptick in 12 and 13 personnel and heavier tight end packages will lead to Boerkircher seeing the field early in often, though I think it will be mostly as a blocker. If his mere prescence allows the Jaguars to get heavier and generate more explosive plays, then that is an impact, too.

Best Value Pick: Baylor WR Josh Cameron

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This could obviously go to Emmanuel Pregnon, but he already got recognized. Instead, I am going with Baylor wide receiver Josh Cameron, who I believe could have gone a full round or so earlier than he did. Cameron should be a quality utility receiver early on who makes an impact blocking, on special teams, and in the red-zone. I am a big fan of his game, and I think landing him is a smarter bet than paying Jake Bobo was.

Toughest Path to Playing Time: Stanford WR C.J. Williams

Nov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver CJ Williams (3) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Jaguars already entered the draft with four receivers who were going to see extensive playing time in Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travis Hunter. Add in Josh Cameron and then multiple undrafted free agents, and it could be hard for Stanford's C.J. Williams to hit the field early on his career. This feels like a long-term pick, which is perfectly fine to make in the sixth-round. He will have to fight for a spot, though, and will likely be a game day inactive as a rookie.

Most Intriguing Pick: Maryland DB Jalen Huskey

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Maryland defensive back Jalen Huskey speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

I am fascinated by the selection of Jalen Huskey, who I admittedly did not know much about during the pre-draft process. After watching the film, I feel the same way that I did about Caleb Ransaw last year -- intrigued. He has a ton of ball skills, can play nickel, in the box, and deep in coverage. He has a very similar skill set to Ransaw, and I think he might even be more of a natural play-maker. He should thrive on special teams early on thanks to his tenacity and willingness to stick his nose in the mix.

Most Underrated Pick: Texas A&M Albert Regis

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Albert Regis (17) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Albert Regis is a player who was not on my radar in the third-round, and it seems like that was the case for many. With that said, the film on Regis showed me exactly why the Jaguars felt comfortable with him in that range. He is explosive, plays with his hair on fire, and should be a top-notch run-stuffer early in his career. He will never be much of a pass-rusher and will likely not get much fanfare outside of Jacksonville, but he has traits that should perfectly mesh in the Jaguars' defense behind starting nose tackle Davon Hamilton as a rookie.

Biggest Longshot: Middle Tennessee State LB Parker Hughes

Middle Tennessee linebacker Parker Hughes (9) celebrates his interception in the final moments of the NCAA college football game against Sam Houston on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at Middle Tennessee. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I am skeptical about Parker Hughes and his chances to make the roster early on as a rookie, though his elite speed could make him a force on special teams. Still, the Jaguars have some depth at backup linebacker and Hughes' projection as anything other than a special teamer looks a bit murky from an early view.

Biggest Sleeper: Washington EDGE Zach Durfee

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies edge Zach Durfee (15) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Were it not for injuries, I bet Washington Huskies EDGE Zach Durfee would have gone much earlier than the seventh-round. He has legit juice as a pass-rusher, tested well, and should offer some value on special teams. He has more upside than you can normally get out of a seventh-round pass-rusher, and I would not be shocked if he goes down as the best defensive end they drafted this year.

The Upside Pick: Houston TE Tanner Koziol

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) runs the ball for a touchdown after the catch against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

I was of the belief after the draft that Tanner Koziol was one of the best picks the Jaguars made. They have nobody like him on the roster, and he legitamately has the upside and traits to become a valuable red-zone weapon for Trevor Lawrence. Taking Koziol in the sixth, to me, is much better than the idea of taking Eli Stowers in the second. I think he has the upside to become a real-deal contributor.