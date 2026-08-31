5 Intriguing Waiver Wire Claims the Jaguars Must Consider

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The first roster cuts have been made, and now the frenzy continues.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the other 31 NFL squads cut down their rosters to 53 players on Sunday evening, and the next step of the roster-construction process comes today with the waiver wire.

The Jaguars sit at No. 24 on the waiver claim order , and they are free to put in a claim on any player who was waived and has fewer than four accrued seasons in the NFL. If the Jaguars do make a claim, though, they will have to remove one player from their current 53-man roster.

So, which players were waived on Sunday who would make interesting claims for the Jaguars? We take a look at five below.

TE Justin Joly

Aug 28, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Justin Joly (80) pulls in a reception for a touchdown in the second half during a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have had a lot of moving pieces at tight end this offseason, so why not one more? The Jaguars' tight end room has changed completely from last year's 53-man roster cut down day, aside from Brenton Strange's spot at the top of the depth chart. The Jaguars released Johnny Mundt, traded Hunter Long to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and drafted two rookies in April in Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol.

Already having two rookie tight ends could suggest caution when it comes to adding a third, but I think Justin Joly is talented enough to warrant it. The Jaguars are already rolling with four tight ends, so why not try to add as much upside as possible? Joly is a receiver-only as a move tight end, but he could give the Jaguars a second pass-catching tight end to develop alongside Koziol, giving the Jaguars a blend of blocking and receiving tight ends on the active roster.

OT Christian Jones

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Christian Jones (75) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars made the tough decision to release offensive lineman Chuma Edoga on Sunday, and they could still reason to look for offensive line depth. The Jaguars are currently rolling with nine offensive linemen on the active roster, but it remains to be seen when Cole Van Lanen will be ready to play. If he is not ready in Week 1, the Jaguars could be a bit short on offensive tackles after Edoga's release.

Christian Jones has the size profile the Jaguars have coveted over the last two offseasons, and he has some legit traits worth developing at offensive tackle. Adding him a few weeks after Daniel Faalele would certainly give the Jaguars' offensive line depth chart a new look entering the 2026 season.

DL Colby Wooden

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Colby Wooden (96) practices during the team’s minicamp Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was a bit of a surprise to see the Indianpolis Colts move on from Colby Wooden after they acquired him in the Zaire Franklin trade this offseason, but the former fourth-round pick out of Auburn is now available to be picked up. He is not a game-changer inside, (0.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits), but he would give the Jaguars an experienced run defender with some youth to develop behind Matt Dickerson and compete with Ruke Orhorhoro.

Wooden played for the Packers in 2024 while defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile was there, and he is coming off a career-best season with six tackles for loss and 50 tackles. If the Jaguars are not sold on Orhorhoro after his training camp and preseason, Wooden could make sense as a high-floor rotational option.

DL Uar Bernard

Jun 10, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Uar Bernard (93) during minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uar Bernard is one of the most fascinating players who was waived on Sunday. The seventh-round pick from Nigeria is a rare athlete at the position, but he had never played in an actual football game with pads on until the Eagles kicked off the preseason this month. He is not close to being able to be a contributor, and the Eagles clearly were not ready to devote a roster spot to the development.

Why should the Jaguars be different? They already have three veteran defensive tackles they trust. Add in the fact that third-round defensive tackle Albert Regis can be expected to play a small rotational role, and the Jaguars have four defensive tackles who can hold down the fort during a game. There is no gurantee that the Jaguars' fifth defensive tackle will be active on game day this season, which means it is a spot that could be used on such a long-term redshirt project like Bernard.

CB Andre Fuller

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller (DB10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A seventh-round pick in April, Andre Fuller has good size and speed and could give the Jaguars a legit developmental option at cornerback. Jabbar Muhammad was not able to beat out Christian Braswell, but Fuller is a player who has traits much closer to NFL cornerback norms in terms of his frame and size, and he could be a legit contributor down the road.

If the Jaguars believe in Fuller's traits enough to also project him as a special teams contributor, he could make sense as the next cornerback to try to push Braswell for a spot as the team's top backup cornerback.