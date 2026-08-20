5 Things We Learned From Jaguars' Joint Practices With Panthers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars were hoping to get a lot out of joint practices against the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. It sure seems like that is what ended up happening.

Day 16 of Jaguars training camp at the Miller Electric Center was arguably the absolute highlight of training camp thus far, with the Jaguars putting in a good day of work against the Panthers before Friday's preseason game.

We have touched on the highs and the lows of the practice and which Jaguars have rising and falling stocks as a result, but now we take a look at the lessons learned from the most physical practice of the summer thus far.

Ezra Cleveland is Playing Very Well

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman Ezra Cleveland (76) warms us with Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland has quietly been one of the team's most important players on offense in camp. He has taken reps at both guard spots and right tackle as the Jaguars have trotted out a slew of offensive line combinations. Most of those combinations have been the result of the Jaguars' injury issues along the offensive line, and the latest one has seen Cleveland at right guard.

Cleveland had arguably his best season with the Jaguars in 2025, and his play has seemingly only gone up in training camp. He has looked comfortable at right guard, has been available, and has helped set the tone for the offense and the running game. He was one of the highlights of the joint practice with the Panthers, and head coach Liam Coen was clearly happy with the way he and the offensive line responded to some adversity. Cleveland will need to be a starter at one of the guard spots come Week 1.

The Red-Zone Success is Carrying Over

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) talk after Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars were one of the NFL's more efficient red-zone offenses during their big two-month winning streak in 2025, and more often than not that has seemed to translate to training camp. Trevor Lawrence has been at his sharpest all summer in the red-zone, whether against the Jaguars' defense or an opposing one like Carolina's.

Lawrence was absolutely surgical in the red-zone against the Panthers. He used little subtle movements with his eyes and pump fakes to open up passing windows and buy team for the play. He did not come close to missing in the entire red-zone period, and he clearly has the weapons to match his high level of play in that area of the field. The Jaguars have all the looks of a very dangerous red-zone offense.

The Jaguars' Run Defense is Legit

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen walks on the field during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was impressive to see the rate the Jaguars were able to run the ball at against a Panthers front that has some real talent. The running game has been hit-or-miss throughout training camp this season, and the small sample size against the Panthers suggests that our answers to the running game might be right in front of us. The Jaguars have a truly elite run defense, and it is difficult for any offense -- even the Jaguars' own -- to get anything going against them.

This has proven to be an advantage for the Jaguars in a number of ways. For one, things simply looked easier when the Jaguars went against a run defense that wasn't their own. There are other strong run defenses on the Jaguars' schedule that they will have to answer the bell against, but the fact they ran it so well Wednesday after getting near-nothing all camp suggests the Jaguars' own run defense is simply that good.

Travon Walker Will Have a Big Year

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) talk during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I thought the most disruptive player on a defensive front that got after Bryce Young was defensive end Josh Hines-Allen. Travon Walker was not far behind him, but what really might point us toward Walker having a career season is the fact that he is playing a role that lets him play off of Hines-Allen. The Jaguars have been able to deploy their two best defenders in a way in training camp that suggests big problems for offensive lines in 2026.

Walker is always going to be a strong run defender, but all indications of his role in 2026 and his performance from camp this summer suggest he is in for a very big season. After seeing the way Walker and Hines-Allen wrecked havoc on Wednesday, I have a hard time believing Walker will not have a significant leap in production this season.

Secondary Still Has to Prove It

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile talks with the media after the second day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through two joint practices, the Jaguars' secondary has taken reps against Tyler Shough, Bryce Young, and Kenny Pickett, but they have yet to record a single turnover. Liam Coen said after last week's practice against the Saints that they gave up some explosive plays through the air, and this was the case over the second-half of Wednesday's practice.

We can not see exactly the way the pass-rush and coverage will marry themselves during a practice where quarterbacks can't be touched. But for now, the hopes for an improved secondary are still just that: hopes. The Jaguars will have to put their best foot forward and put together a strong performance in Week 1 and beyond to prove it has taken the proper step.