Good and Not So Good From Jaguars' Joint Practice vs. Panthers: The Bhaysul Tuten Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Well, that was fun.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Carolina Panthers for joint practices at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, and it led to the biggest day of training camp yet. So, what were the highs and the lows from the Jaguars' efforts on Day 16 of training camp? We break it down below with The Good and The Not So Good.

The Good

Bhayshul Tuten

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I said earlier in the day that I think it was the best practice Bhayshul Tuten has ever had for the Jaguars, at least in terms of training camp outings. After sitting with the take for a few more hours, I feel even stronger in it, and here is why: Liam Coen has said all of 2026 that the next step he wants to see Tuten take is to become more of a playmaker and do the things that got him drafted. More big runs, more creating on his own, more everything. On Wednesday, I saw Tuten do that to the greatest extent I have ever seen him do.

Tuten genuinely had some of the best moves I have seen him make as a Jaguar during Wednesday's practice, including a sick jump cut in the middle of the field that left one Panthers defender doing the splits. Tuten has had a solid camp, but a lack of splash plays since pads have come on has stood out. That feels more now like it is due to how good the Jaguars' own run defense is, because Tuten looked like an absolute star on Wednesday.

The Rookie Pass-Catchers

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars drafted four pass-catchers in April's draft and all four flashed in a big way against the Panthers. Expecting all four of those picks to hit is a bit bold, but the Jaguars have to feel good about the trajectory of their duo rookie tight ends and wide receivers after what they saw them do against the Panthers' defense.

I have said a few times both during the offseason program and training camp that, when it comes to the passing game, things have been a bit quiet for Nate Boerkircher , but he made a nice touchdown grab in the red-zone on Wedneday. He had two bad reps as a blocker but otherwise looked like he was a perfect fit for the Jaguars' new-look run game.

Tanner Koziol caught a touchdown during red-zone drills and also had another explosive play where he caught the ball and then completely ran through the face of a Panthers safety. He has some attitude to his game that maybe has gone underrated.

CJ Williams made some of the best plays of the day, including a grab on a rocket from Nick Mullens that he was able to secure despite the window being non-existent. Josh Cameron got in on the action, too, catching a deep shot from Mullens after beating a defensive back downfield.

The Defensive Line

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) walks off the field after Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is sometimes hard to judge joint practices in terms of the results because of what the process looks like. There are plenty of big plays in these kind of practices that would really be sacks in actual games, but the pass-rushers let up in practice as to not contact the quarterbacks. That felt like it was the case on a good chunk of the Panthers' biggest plays of the day, which is a testament to the Jaguars' defensive front.

Josh Hines-Allen had a dominant day as both a pass-rusher and run-defender, while Travon Walker and Arik Armstead were consistently disruptive. I think the Jaguars' top rush package of these three and Dennis Gardeck is going to be able to do some serious damage come Week 1, while the depth guys like B.J. Green and Danny Striggow have taken clear steps.

The Not So Good

Penalties

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with the media after a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on the 16th session of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penalties have been a problem for the Jaguars at times, both last year during the regular season and in last year's training camp. The problem had not really popped up for the Jaguars during the first few weeks of camp, but it was a big part of Wednesday's practice and, to me, was the most glaring negative on the day.

The Jaguars had a few false starts that should not happen when practicing in their home facilities, while Boerkircher was also hit with a holding call on what otherwise would have been a massive Tuten touchdown run. The Jaguars made a lot of big plays on Wednesday, but they can't make self-inflicted mistakes at the same time.

Lack of Takeaways

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) takes a a snap during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on the 16th session of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

if there was one part of practice that Jaguars head coach Liam Coen did not seem overly happy with, it was the fact that the Jaguars recorded zero takeaways on any of the Panthers quarterbacks. Things like strip sacks can not happen in joint practices, but the Jaguars were not able to register a single interception against Bryce Young and the rest of the Panthers' starters. It was a trademark of their defense last season, and it seems like it will have to be a focus for improvement moving forward.

"I'd like to see us—we got to get our hands on some balls on defense," Coen said after practice. "That's something that I've been a little disappointed with is not getting any turnovers right now out of these two joints. I've been pleased with the technique and fundamentally trying to get to that sharp spot.”

Tetairoa McMillan Targets

Aug 4, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) makes a catch during training camp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was one player who seemed to consistently give the Jaguars issues on Wednesday, it was Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. That is not overly surprising considering he is one of the best young receivers in football, but you would have liked to see the Jaguars have more success against the Panthers top target.

That is not to say the Jaguars didn't get any wins against him; Jarrian Jones knocked a pass out of his hands and Travis Hunter had a great coverage rep against him. But he proved to be a headache for the Jaguars as a whole, and this is something they will have to examine when they review the film of the practice.