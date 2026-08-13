1 Thing We Have Learned From Each Jaguars Position Group at Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There are only a few weeks left in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2026 training camp, and things are starting to come together.

We have talked about what we've learned from camp so far in terms of lessons and surprises, but what is one thing we can truly take away from every position group in camp so far? We break it down below.

QB

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski talks with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What We've Learned: Where Trevor Lawrence is Improving the Most

Trevor Lawrence has not been on fire every single day of Jaguars training camp, but has taken a few leaps in some key areas. One such area is his general down-to-down accuracy and consistency, which has at times in his career been up-and-down and one of the bigger inconsistencies in his overall game. In this year's camp so far, though, Hunter has shown improved accuracy downfield and in the red-zone, missing fewer passes high or overthrown than he has in past training camps.

RB

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) hauls in a pass during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What We've Learned: The Expanded Receiving Role for LeQuint Allen Seems Legit

The Jaguars spent plenty of chances this offseason talking about a potentially expanded role for second-year running back LeQuint Allen, who was stellar as a pass-blocker last season. Allen was one of college football's most productive pass-catching running backs while at Syracuse, and he has gotten more looks in the passing game in training camp this year than he did at this time a year ago. Just how much more of a passing game load he gets remains to be seen, but it does seem like the uptick is about to be very real.

WR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a pass after Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What We've Learned: Brian Thomas Jr's Improvement is Legit

Brian Thomas Jr. was the MVP of the Jaguars' offseason program after stellar showings in OTAs and minicamp, and he has carried it over to what has so far amounted to the best training camp of his career. Thomas struggled at this same time last year, and all he has done so far is prove that his improvement is as real as every one could have hoped it would be.

OL

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen answers questions from the media after Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What We've Learned: Anton Harrison is the LT

The fact that the depth will be tested is another clear lesson from the offensive line, but the last two weeks have also made it clear who the Jaguars envision taking over the most important position on the line with Anton Harrison at left tackle. Harrison taking over the left tackle role was more of an idea than anything else before this summer, but it has felt very real in camp.

TE

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What We've Learned: Nate Boerkircher is As Advertised as a Blocker

If there is one thing rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher has shown so far, it is that he is the real deal as a run-blocker. The Texas A&M product has had several standout days in camp as a blocker, with members of the roster and staff remarking at different times this summer how impressed they have been by the No. 56 pick when it comes to blocking defensive ends in the running game.

EDGE

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive End Josh Hines-Allen (41), left and Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive End Travon Walker (44), right, joke around after the Jacksonville Jaguars eighth day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday, August 7, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What We've Learned: Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen Will Get to Rush Next to Each Other

One of the best defensive line combinations the Jaguars put on the field last year had Josh Hines-Allen and Dennis Gardeck on the outside, while Arik Armstead and Travon Walker rushed from the inside. This allowed Walker and Hines-Allen to line up on the same side of the field, which proved to be a tough test for every unit the two faced with that package. Everything thus far has indicated that Walker will once again get a chance to win inside on third-downs this year, perhaps more than he ever has before.

IDL

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Tackle Albert Regis (98) runs a drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What We've Learned: Patience is Needed for New Additions

The Jaguars made two notable additions to the defensive tackle room this offseason with veteran defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and third-round defensive tackle Albert Regis, but patience might be needed for both when it comes to making a true impact on the Jaguars' defense moving forward. Orhorhoro was placed behind veteran defensive tackle Matt Dickerson on the Jaguars' first unofficial depth chart, while Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made it clear this week that Regis still has a ways to go in his early development.

LB

Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Parker Hughes (53), left and Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) run a drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What We've Learned: The Ventrell Miller/Branson Combs Battle Will Go Down to the Wire

The battle to replace Devin Lloyd at linebacker is hot-and-heavy between Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs, and it has not let up at really any point in the process. It feels like Miller is the favorite since he has gotten more reps with the startiing defense in recent practices, but overall the Jaguars have seen both linebackers make their fair share of plays. It feels far too early to proclaim a winner one way or another at this spot, and this battle could even rage into Week 1.

CB

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs drills with Defensive Backs Coach Anthony Perkins during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What We've Learned: Travis Hunter Will Be CB1 Sooner Rather Than Later

The Jaguars have not been afraid to let Travis Hunter take over a top spot at cornerback since training camp begun, with Hunter frequently taking reps on the outside with the No. 1 defense. There has been a mix of Jarrian Jones, Montaric Brown, and Jourdan Lewis sharing the field with him at different times, but it has felt like the one constant has been Hunter commanding a big role and making plays. When he is on offense, it is noticed.

S

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) runs a route during Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What We've Learned: Caleb Ransaw Will Play a Key Role

Caleb Ransaw was truly a wait-and-see player entering training camp. The Jaguars clearly had hopes that he would develop into a contributor when they took him in the third round a year ago, but he missed his entire rookie year and entered training camp as a question mark. Through the first few weeks of camp, however, it is clear that Ransaw is going to play a role considering how often the Jaguars have toyed with multiple safeties. He might be the No. 3 safety like Antonio Johnson was last year, but that is still a significant role.

ST

Jacksonville Jaguars Placekicker Cam Little (39) warms up during the fourth day of NFL Training Camp in shells at the Miller Electric Center on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What We've Learned: Cam Little Is Still Improving

All signs point to another good year from Cam Little, who said earlier this week that he wants to focus on his consistency from 50+ this season. He got red hit over the second-half of the 2025 season and he has had an even better training camp this year than he had in his first two years. He boomed a massive kick last preseason, and he looks like he could easily do it again.