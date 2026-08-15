Jaguars vs. Saints: What Each Draft Pick Must Show in Preseason Opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The preseason is finally here.

The Jaguars will kick off the 2026 preseason with a road bout against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, which should be a valuable showcase for their rookie class. So, what exactly will we be watching from all 10 of the Jaguars' draft picks against the Saints? We break it down below, from Nate Boerkircher to Parker Hughes and everyone in between.

TE Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) talks with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' top pick has stacked together some good practices over the last week, getting more involved in the passing game and still showing a high-level blocking ability. But blocking the Jaguars' defensive line in practice and a live rep in a game-setting are two very different things, and that is what I will be looking at the closest when Boerkircher takes the field in his unofficial debut against the Saints. His ability to impact the running game could be critical if the Jaguars continue to deal with injuries up front, too.

Seeing Boerkircher make an impact in the passing game would obviously be great for the Jaguars as well, but we are going to weigh the run-blocking a bit more due to his role and the fact that Trevor Lawrence will not be the one passing Boerkircher the ball.

DL Albert Regis

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Tackle Albert Regis (98) runs a drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Albert Regis flashed earlier this week according to head coach Liam Coen, making plays for a Jaguars defensive front that was able to give the Jaguars fits in the running game on Tuesday. But at the same time, Coen noted that Regis has had days where improvement was paramount, and it is tough for young defensive linemen to put it all together early in their careers.

Seeing Regis show consistency against the run is paramount. The Jaguars have several veterans who they trust to be a force against the run, so Regis must earn any role and snaps he gets as a part of Anthony Campanile's early-down defenses. That starts on Saturday against the Saints.

OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (79), left, drills on offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I am not expecting us to see Emmanuel Pregnon play vs. the Saints. That is just a total guess, but it has been about a week since Pregnon went through a full practice for the Jaguars. It is unclear what his exact timeline would be, but it would not make much sense for the Jaguars to put any player out there who isn't 100% since this game doesn't count.

DB Jalen Huskey

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) runs a route during Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jalen Huskey has quietly put together a fairly impactful training camp as a rookie backup. He just always seems to be near the ball and a potential takeaway, and he would be my pick for predicting which Jaguars defender forces a turnover against the Saints. Huskey has impressive ball skills and is a violent tackler, which means he can be a magnet for forced fumbles and interceptions.

Huskey will likely see an expanded role on Saturday compared to the types of reps he gets in training camp behind the likes of starters Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson and second-year safety Caleb Ransaw.

DE Wesley Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) tackles a dummy during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It has not been a bad training camp for Wesley Williams by any means, but Saturday could be a good chance for the fourth-round pick to flash a bit more than he has in practice . He has a physical skill-set that should be more noticeable in a game setting as opposed to in practice, and he should also get plenty of reps along the Jaguars' defensive front.

I am interested to see if Anthony Campanile moves Williams inside on any passing downs. Campanile has compared his frame and traits to Travon Walker and, like Walker, Williams had some success rushing from the interior in college.

TE Tanner Koziol

Jacksonville Jaguars Tight End Tanner Koziol (89) hauls in a pass after the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tanner Koziol has made some impressive grabs over the course of training camp, though he has not exactly been the big play every single day player that he was in the offseason program. I am looking to see Koziol show some consistency in terms of his phsyicality vs. the Saints, both in the running game and as a pass-catcher.

Koziol has great fludiity, routes, and hands for the position, but he needs to prove he can hang with front seven defenders in the trenches to earn snaps in the Jaguars' offense. Some positive flashes in that regard against the Saints would be a big step for the exciting fifth-round pick, who has seemingly already won the TE3 job behind Brenton Strange and Boerkircher.

WR Josh Cameron

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) catches a pass during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Cameron has been, for my money, the Jaguars' most impressive rookie so far in training camp. He has shown up time and time again as a downfield threat, and his powerful hands and ability to mix it up with cornerbacks as a physical player on the boundary have translated from his college game thus far. With that said, I am interested in seeing what Cameron does when he isn't on offense.

I could see Cameron returning a touchdown on special teams over the course of the preseason; his physical traits are built to take advantage of the new kickoff rules, and I would not be surprised to see him take a kick back a long, long way in the opener against the Saints.

WR CJ Williams

Aug 2, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I would not be surprised if CJ Williams ends up leading the Jaguars in targets against the Saints. He has been arguably the favorite target of the backup offenses ever since he was drafted in April, and he has shown a talent for getting open and being in the right place at the right time. Add in some gifted ball skills and ability to make tough catches off his feet, and this is a setting Williams could thrive in.

Williams has had a few more passes broken up from his posession than is ideal over the last few weeks of practice, so winning through contact and at the catch point will be a critical part of his game to watch.

DE Zach Durfee

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Zach Durfee (58) hits the blocking sled during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Emmanuel Pregnon, I am not expecting for the Jaguars to put Zach Durfee on the field against the Saints. He has also missed some practice time recently with injuries, which should mean he sits and the Jaguars then see how he feels next week.

LB Parker Hughes

Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Parker Hughes (53) jogs to his next drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Parker Hughes is fighting for a roster spot, so there may not be a player on this list whose preseason performance is more important. With the Jaguars adding several veteran linebacker free agents in recent days, Hughes could have to fight for snaps over the course of the preseason, and he will have to impress when given the chance. I am interested to see him on special teams as well considering the ceiling he has on coverage teams due to his speed and tackling ability.