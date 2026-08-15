Predicting Which Jaguars Start vs. the Saints in Preseason Opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without some key pieces on the field when they kick off their preseason against the New Orleans Saints this evening, with the Jaguars resting starters after joint practices earlier in the week.

The Jaguars did the same thing in their preseason finale last season; after a joint practice session with the Miami Dolphins two days before the preseason contest, the Jaguars sat 46 (!) players. Of those 46, 42 were on the Week 1 53-man roster: Eli Pancol was injured so he did not play, while Caleb Ransaw and Jalen McLeod were also injured and would be stashed on the roster. Fred Johnson was traded to the Philadlephia Eagles before Week 1.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, center, directs practice next to general manager James Gladstone during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Otherwise, the Jaguars sat every starter and true key backup. Among those on the first 53-man roster who played in the finale last season were B.J. Green, Danny Striggow, Rayuan Lane, Jack Kiser, Maason Smith, and Yasir Abdullah.

With such a large chunk of players set to miss the first of three exhibition games of the season, we take our best guess at what the Jaguars' starting offense and defensive lineups may look like vs. the Saints , and what it could all mean.

QB: Nick Mullens

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Mullens (14) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I do not expect Nick Mullens to play long for the Jaguars against the Saints, but I do expect him to take the first offensive snap. It would not surprise me if Mullens only played a drive or two before turning it over to Carter Bradley for most of the game. I would imagine that Joey Aguilar gets some action as well, but most of the night will belong to Bradley.

RB: Ameer Abdullah

Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back Ameer Abdullah (43) runs a drill during the fourth day of NFL Training Camp in shells at the Miller Electric Center on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ameer Abdullah stepping up as the clear No. 4 running back through the first few weeks of the summer has been one of the more surprising developments of training camp so far. I do not think the Jaguars play any of their top three running backs, which should mean a lot of work for Abdullah, DeeJay Dallas, and J'Mari Taylor.

WR: Josh Cameron, CJ Williams, Austin Trammell

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) catches a pass during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars will clearly not play any of their top four receivers, which should mean we get to see some early reps from rookie wide receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams. The sixth-round duo has been impressive in camp, and the same can be said for backup slot receiver Austin Trammell, who has gotten a lot of work downfield in camp.

TE: Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Seeing Nate Boerkircher in his unofficial NFL debut should be one of the top stories of practice, in the event that he does play. I would suspect the Jaguars would want to see him and Tanner Koziol get some film during the preseason, before turning to Hunter Long, Patrick Herbert and the rest of the backups.

OL: Geron Christian/Jerome Carvin/Jonah Monheim/Wyatt Milum/Ricky Lee

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars guard Wyatt Milum (64) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I do not think Jonah Monheim and Wyatt Milum will play very long because, at this point, the Jaguars just can not handle any more offensive line injuries. With that said, it could be good for both of them to get a drive or two under their belts since neither got very much playing time as rookies, and this could be a good chance to see if any leaps have been taken.

IDL: Ruke Orhorhoro/Albert Regis

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (99) looks on 1during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I would imagine the likes of Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, and potentially Matt Dickerson do not play against the Saints. That would mean a good chance for both Ruke Orhorhoro and Albert Regis to flash since they would have a better shot for snaps than they do with the top defensive unit during practice.

EDGE: B.J. Green/Danny Striggow

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) smiles while walking off the field after Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like I have said a few times on this list, I do not think the Jaguars play this starting duo for very long. With that said, it would not shock me to see either of B.J. Green or Danny Striggow collect a sack on the first drive of the game. Each looks improved from last year, when both were amongst the true standout Jaguars performers in the preseason.

ILB: Jahlani Tavai/Branson Combs

Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacke Jared Bartlett (45) runs a drill with Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Branson Combs (50) during the fourth day of NFL Training Camp in shells at the Miller Electric Center on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the Jaguars do play Ventrell Miller in the preseason opener as he battles Branson Combs for the job, but there are a few reasons why I do not have him here. I think if the season started today, the Jaguars would consider Mille the official starter at the linebacker spot, and I would imagine he got plenty of reps in the joint practice session against the Saints earlier this week.

There is also the fact that Combs is a younger player than Miller and has seen significantly fewer meaningful reps in his career. With the Jaguars having some injuries at the linebacker position, now is a good time to get Combs some game reps before Week 1 comes along.

SLB: Yasir Abdullah

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah (56) looks on during Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jalen McLeod has missed a few days of practice, so it feels unlikely that he is going to play. The same goes for Dennis Gardeck, who is a veteran starter who does not need to play much in the preseason. With that all said, the only strong side linebacker left to actually take reps is veteran linebacker Yasir Abdullah.

CB: Jabbar Muhammad/Christian Braswell

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) carries the ball during a drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I do not see a scenario where the Jaguars would play any of Travis Hunter, Jourdan Lewis, Montaric Brown, or Jarrian Jones, which means Jabbar Muhammad is an easy selection for one of the starting cornerback spots. Christian Braswell makes sense as the option across from him, unless the Jaguars also sit him as a veteran. If that is the case, I would look for undrafted rookie cornerback Devon Marshall.

Safety: Caleb Ransaw/Rayuan Lane

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) runs a route during Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This will be an exciting game for Caleb Ransaw since it will give him a chance to get playing time in a game after missing his entire rookie season. I could see Jalen Huskey starting at the second safety spot, but I do think the Jaguars will for now defer to second-year safety Rayuan Lane due to his experience in the defense.