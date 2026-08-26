JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It has been a busy month for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the final training camp practice of 2026 has been officially turned in.

Wednesday was the last time we will see the Jaguars' 90-man roster on the practice field, and it was also the second of two joint practices with the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, who stood out the most

Winners

Trevor Lawrence & Nick Mullens

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) answers questions after a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' passing game was mostly sharp during 7-on-7 drills with the Buccaneers ; Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens did throw an interception apiece, but otherwise each quarterback made quick and decisive decisions, made throws to each level of the field, and overall showed some solid accuracy. Each threw touchdowns in the red-zone and helped the Jaguars move the ball at a solid pace later on in the practice. Count this as a step forward for the Jaguars' quarterback room.

Austin Trammell

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars did a good job of spreading the ball around in general against the Buccaneers on Wednesday, which means multiple players got a chance to step up and shine. This was especially the case when it came to the first-team offense, with the Jaguars having a heavy rotation at wide receiver and tight end alongside Trevor Lawrence. One player who impressed in the process was veteran backup wide receiver Austin Trammell, who was able to get open in the red-zone on a number of routes.

Jabbar Muhammad

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) walks with teammate Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jabbar Muhammad has risen more than perhaps any other player since the Jaguars first got on the practice field this past spring, and he finished his months of practice dominance with a strong outing against Tampa Bay. He had several pass breakups in 7-on-7 drills and also recorded a red-zone interception that showed off the ball-hawk skills that have put him on a direct path to the Jaguars' 53-man roster.

Jalen McLeod

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Patrick Herbert (88), left, drills with linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I will be interested to see Jalen McLeod in Friday's game against the Buccaneers. He did not play in the first two preseason games but he has practiced for the last several days and should be expected to get a chance to perform in the preseason finale. He helped set the table for a productive outing with a stroong day against the Buccaneers' backups, including an impressive pass breakup over the middle.

Losers

Joey Aguilar & Carter Bradley

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) passes the ball during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only reason that backup quarterbacks Joey Aguilar and Carter Bradley are on this list is because of the reps. The Jaguars did not have the time in practice to get either of them any reps against the Buccaneers' defense, which means the last evidence point for their battle for the QB3 spot is set to come on Friday. That was to be expected, but it still puts even more pressure on their performances in the preseason finale.

Ventrell Miller & Branson Combs

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Branson Combs (50) can’t intercept a tipped ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is not to say the Jaguars' linebacker duo was picked on by the Buccaneers' passing game or anything like that, but the Buccaneers did find a lot of success targetting their running backs in the passing game. Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs will be the key to the Jaguars stopping opposing running backs from becoming major factors in the pass game, and Wednesday felt like it was more of a win for the skill players across from them.

Chandler Brayboy

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Chandler Brayboy (15) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It felt like for a moment that Nick Mullens and Chandler Brayboy were about to connect deep downfield for the biggest play of the day by either team, but Brayboy did not finish the catch and the ball ended up hitting the ground. It was a gorgeous toss from Mullens, and a tough break for Brayboy considering the number of receivers battling for practice squad spots.