Good, Not So Good From Jaguars' Joint Practice With Buccaneers: Parker Washington Remains Active

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The final day of training camp saw the Jacksonville Jaguars take in a practice was split into two parts.

The first part of practice focused first on a few periods of individual drills, followed by several periods of 7-on-7 work between the Jaguars and the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second part of Day 20 of camp consisted of special teams work and a few team periods where the Jaguars and Buccaneers practiced against only their own teams.

So, what did we take away from the toned down final day of training camp? We break it all down below.

The Good

Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver Parker Washington (11) runs the ball during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers not taking part in any team periods on Wednesday, it felt from the start like it was going to be another Parker Washington day . He impressed in the first joint practice with the Buccaneers on Tuesday and then carried this over to the 7-on-7 periods, catching all but one target on the day while also making one of the best plays of the day.

With the Jaguars working on their red-zone passing game, Lawrence threw a tight-window pass to Washington in the corner of the end-zone that required Washington to toe-tap his feet inbounds while maintaining posession after tight coverage. Washington got both feet in for an impressive touchdown, marking the conclusion of a very strong training camp from the fourth-year receiver.

Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) discusses a play with Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on the 16th session of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I thought Lawrence had one of his strong performances so far in training camp on Wednesday. He wasn't perfect because he did throw an early interception to Buccaneers rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter on an end-zone throw to Bhayshul Tuten. But save for that play, Lawrence had a strong afternoon that was highlighted by touchdowns to Washington and rookie receiver Josh Cameron.

The best part about Lawrence's practice on Wednesday is the fact that he got nearly every single target involved during the day. Not having Thomas or Meyers on the field is clearly significant in the short-term, but Lawrence was still able to lead an efficient passing attack during the final day of training camp.

The Rookie WRs

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) runs through a drill during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Cameron and CJ Williams had their moments during Tuesday's practice, though I think they each flashed even more on Wednesday. Williams made a nice catch from Lawrence over the middle during 7-on-7 drills, while Cameron had the most explosive play of the day with a vertical shot from Lawrence. He beat Zyon McCollum for the ball and also drew a pass-interference flag.

The Jaguars will very likely need the rookies to play meaningful snaps at some point or another in 2026. Wednesday seemed like it was a step in the right direction for both Cameron and Williams toward that goal, though the final preseason game against the Buccaneers on Friday could also play a part.

The Not So Good

Buccaneers' RB Success

Aug 6, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' defense had a strong two days overall against the Buccaneers, though Tampa Bay was able to attack the Jaguars in one specific area on Wednesday. Baker Mayfield seemed to find some real momentum when dumping the ball off to the backfield in 7-on-7 drills, with several of the Bucccaneers' biggest plays seemingly coming in that fashion.

It is tough on defenses in that kind of setting since there are no pads and also not a full defense/offense on the field, but it is still worth remembering as we move forward into the second year of the Anthony Campanile era. The Jaguars' defense has all of the potential to be a top-10 unit in 2026 and has had strong moments in camp, but Tuesday was a better day than Day 20.

Two INTs

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars threw two interceptions during red-zone 7-on-7 drills, which was really the only largely negative plays for the offense. Lawrence threw the aforementioned interception to Trotter, though that did not feel like a horrible decision live. Trotter made the play at the catch point though, reminiscent to Lawrence's interception against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.

Backup quarterback Nick Mullens also threw an interception during the period, though like Lawrence he had a strong second-half performance in practice. Mullens has played well over the last week-plus, and Wednesday's pick felt like one of the rare exceptions.