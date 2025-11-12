Jaguar Report

AFC South Round-Up: Jaguars Take Brutal Backslide

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a devastating loss in Week 10, one that might have cost them the AFC South division.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) defends during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars made some major headway in the AFC South. They were the only team in the division to walk away with a win, pulling out a clutch 30-29 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts were upset by the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-20, the Houston Texans lost both their matchup and their starting quarterback to the Denver Broncos, and the Tennessee Titans couldn't upend the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Jaguars came away from Week 9 feeling good about their chances to close the gap on the Colts, with Indy entering its toughest stretch of the campaign while Jacksonville had already finished its own. Unfortunately, all of the momentum and optimism that the Jags had quickly dissipated when they fell to backup Davis Mills and the Texans in the following game.

Jacksonville didn't just lose; it was thoroughly embarrassed, fumbling away a 29-10 lead in the fourth quarter and allowing Houston to steal the game with a 26-0 run. The AFC South picture returned to its early-season setting after Week 10.

Jaguars might have lost their chance

Jonathan Taylor, NFL, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons
Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) scores the winning touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Indianapolis Colts (8-2, 2-0 in div.)

Last game: 31-25 win vs. Atlanta Falcons

Next game: @ Kansas City Chiefs (Week 12)

The Indianapolis Colts were able to right the ship before they went into their Week 11 bye. It wasn't the most inspiring win, but they got the job done in Berlin, pulling out a 31-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.

Sauce Gardner looked good in his debut for Indy, adequately containing Drake London on the handful of snaps the Falcons didn't motion their star wide receiver out of the matchup. However, the Colts can't be feeling great about Daniel Jones' recent run, after he committed seven turnovers in two games. It could have been 11, but Indiana was able to retain possession on three of his fumbles.

Houston Texans, NFL, Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence
Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws an interception as Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) attempts to make a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4, 1-1 in div.)

Last game: 36-29 loss @ Houston Texans

Next game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The bad news only continued to roll in for the Jacksonville Jaguars following their devastating loss to the Houston Texans. Not only did they fail to keep pace with the Colts in Week 10, but they also allowed one of their other division rivals to stay alive in the playoff race. Then, a couple of days after the game ended, they found out that second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. would be out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair his LCL.

Now, Head Coach Liam Coen has to find a way to keep his team properly focused and motivated for a playoff push. The Jaguars might be past their toughest part of the schedule, but the rest of the slate isn't exactly a cakewalk either.

Houston Texans, NFL, Jacksonville Jaguars, Davis Mills
Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) looks towards the bench between plays during the second half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

3. Houston Texans (4-5, 2-1 in div.)

Last game: 36-29 win vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Next game: @ Tennessee Titans

The Texans have a great chance to build momentum. They were able to stay alive in the playoff race, open the door for C.J. Stroud to return, and even the series with the Jaguars, all in Week 10. Now just one game behind Jacksonville, they won't have to worry about losing out on a postseason spot to the Jags due to a head-to-head tiebreaker.

Stroud is still in concussion protocol, along with fellow starters Jalen Pitre and Tytus Howard. None of that mattered against Jacksonville, though, and it might matter even less versus the Tennessee Titans if Davis Mills plays the way he did in Week 10.

Tennessee Titans, NFL, Los Angeles Chargers, Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for a receiver against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Tennessee Titans (1-8, 0-3 in div.)

Last game: 27-20 loss vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Week 9)

Next game: vs. Houston Texans

The Tennessee Titans have shown some real signs of improvement since firing Head Coach Brian Callahan. They have a real chance to notch their second win of the season against the Texans in this upcoming week, especially if C.J. Stroud has to miss another game. Houston might have gotten the best of Jacksonville, but it took a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback and an unprecedented collapse from the Jaguars to get it done.

However, the Titans might not want to win another game the rest of the year. After the New York Jets pulled off the upset over the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, Tennessee is currently the sole frontrunner for the first-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

