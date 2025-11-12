AFC South Round-Up: Jaguars Take Brutal Backslide
Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars made some major headway in the AFC South. They were the only team in the division to walk away with a win, pulling out a clutch 30-29 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts were upset by the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-20, the Houston Texans lost both their matchup and their starting quarterback to the Denver Broncos, and the Tennessee Titans couldn't upend the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Jaguars came away from Week 9 feeling good about their chances to close the gap on the Colts, with Indy entering its toughest stretch of the campaign while Jacksonville had already finished its own. Unfortunately, all of the momentum and optimism that the Jags had quickly dissipated when they fell to backup Davis Mills and the Texans in the following game.
Jacksonville didn't just lose; it was thoroughly embarrassed, fumbling away a 29-10 lead in the fourth quarter and allowing Houston to steal the game with a 26-0 run. The AFC South picture returned to its early-season setting after Week 10.
Jaguars might have lost their chance
1. Indianapolis Colts (8-2, 2-0 in div.)
Last game: 31-25 win vs. Atlanta Falcons
Next game: @ Kansas City Chiefs (Week 12)
The Indianapolis Colts were able to right the ship before they went into their Week 11 bye. It wasn't the most inspiring win, but they got the job done in Berlin, pulling out a 31-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.
Sauce Gardner looked good in his debut for Indy, adequately containing Drake London on the handful of snaps the Falcons didn't motion their star wide receiver out of the matchup. However, the Colts can't be feeling great about Daniel Jones' recent run, after he committed seven turnovers in two games. It could have been 11, but Indiana was able to retain possession on three of his fumbles.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4, 1-1 in div.)
Last game: 36-29 loss @ Houston Texans
Next game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The bad news only continued to roll in for the Jacksonville Jaguars following their devastating loss to the Houston Texans. Not only did they fail to keep pace with the Colts in Week 10, but they also allowed one of their other division rivals to stay alive in the playoff race. Then, a couple of days after the game ended, they found out that second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. would be out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair his LCL.
Now, Head Coach Liam Coen has to find a way to keep his team properly focused and motivated for a playoff push. The Jaguars might be past their toughest part of the schedule, but the rest of the slate isn't exactly a cakewalk either.
3. Houston Texans (4-5, 2-1 in div.)
Last game: 36-29 win vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Next game: @ Tennessee Titans
The Texans have a great chance to build momentum. They were able to stay alive in the playoff race, open the door for C.J. Stroud to return, and even the series with the Jaguars, all in Week 10. Now just one game behind Jacksonville, they won't have to worry about losing out on a postseason spot to the Jags due to a head-to-head tiebreaker.
Stroud is still in concussion protocol, along with fellow starters Jalen Pitre and Tytus Howard. None of that mattered against Jacksonville, though, and it might matter even less versus the Tennessee Titans if Davis Mills plays the way he did in Week 10.
4. Tennessee Titans (1-8, 0-3 in div.)
Last game: 27-20 loss vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Week 9)
Next game: vs. Houston Texans
The Tennessee Titans have shown some real signs of improvement since firing Head Coach Brian Callahan. They have a real chance to notch their second win of the season against the Texans in this upcoming week, especially if C.J. Stroud has to miss another game. Houston might have gotten the best of Jacksonville, but it took a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback and an unprecedented collapse from the Jaguars to get it done.
However, the Titans might not want to win another game the rest of the year. After the New York Jets pulled off the upset over the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, Tennessee is currently the sole frontrunner for the first-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Never again miss an AFC South update this season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.