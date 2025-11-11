Why Jaguars Can't Let Demoralizing Loss to Texans Linger
The Jacksonville Jaguars just took their worst loss of the season — perhaps even their most brutal defeat in years. This one hurt more than falling victim to a 90-yard game-winning drive from backup quarterback Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. It was certainly more of a sting than the narrow loss in the slugfest against the Seattle Seahawks.
It was even worse than the blowout beatdown handed to them by Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in London. Their latest L to the Houston Texans was so demoralizing because they had the win firmly in hand and absolutely gave it away. The Jaguars led 29-10 entering the fourth quarter before proceeding to allow a 26-0 run to end the game.
Not only was it a crushing collapse from Jacksonville, but this loss had all the elements of their other losses, too: penalties, turnovers, defensive breakdowns, an upset from an understudy QB, etc. This horrid showing is one that will stick with fans for years to come, but the Jaguars can't allow it to stay with the team.
Jaguars have to move on
As devastating as their loss to the Houston Texans was, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still in a decent place, all things considered. In their first year playing under new head coach Liam Coen, they find themselves firmly entrenched in the playoff race in the AFC 10 weeks in.
They're currently seventh in the conference at 5-4, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs but given the edge in the standings due to their head-to-head win in Week 5. Jacksonville has work to do to stave off KC as well as the other teams vying for a postseason bid this year, including the surging 4-5 Baltimore Ravens, the now 4-5 Houston Texans, and the 3-5 Cincinnati Bengals, who are looking to bring Joe Burrow back as soon as possible, in addition to all of the contenders currently ahead of them in the standings.
Clearly, the Jaguars have to bounce back after their brutal loss. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on how his team has to move on:
"Yeah, we just talked about as a team that this game can't beat us again. It can't beat us on Sunday at 1:00 p.m., because we're kicking off against the Chargers and have a very quality opponent coming into town. We're at home, and nobody cares — it's just the next opportunity that we have to go try to get a W."
"That's the reality is that we gave up a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter essentially and didn't get it done. Their back was against the wall. And they played like it — they played like it, and we didn't. So those are tough ones to swallow, as you mentioned, they are. And it's hard to move forward, but come Wednesday, we're preparing for another opponent. When the players get back in the building, we are preparing for another opponent. We’ve got to get this tape fixed."
