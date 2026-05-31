All Signs Point to Jakobi Meyers Taking This Key Step for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a number of players who seemed primed for massive seasons. So many, in fact, that a few deserving players go a bit unnoticed in these talks.

One of those players? Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who seems to be the team's fourth most-discussed wide receiver after the trio of Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travis Hunter after the first week of OTAs.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is perhaps due to his veteran status. Perhaps because he is seen as the reliable piece of the passing game who produces regardless of the situation. But no matter what the case, it has gone under the radar that Meyers has a strong case to be even better in 2026 than he was last season.

The Case for Meyers

Meyers played in the final nine regular-season games for the Jaguars last season after they acquired him at the trade deadline from the Las Vegas Raiders. He made an impact as early as his first week with the team, suiting up and leading the team in receiving against the Houston Texans. On the year, he caught 42 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now that Meyers is set to be a full-time part of the offense from Day 1 of the season this time around, the Jaguars' leader in the receiver room should prove to be even more effective this season. He was already averaging the kind of numbers last year that would have made him a near-1000-yard receiver averaged out over a 17-week season, and there is reason to believe his increased reps and time in Liam Coen's offense should make a genuine difference.

“Yeah, I think it's something we probably took for granted a little bit because of how quick he came in and was seamlessly involved in the offense and alignment and motions and doing all the right things," Coen said on Tuesday.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think we probably took for granted some of the core fundamentals and principles of the offense to go back and teach him. And he is like, ‘Oh, well that's what that word came from.’ Whereas he maybe didn't get any of that when he first came in, so I think that's something that has been nice to be able to work through, is to start from the bottom and start from the beginning of just why we call formations what we call them."

The addition of Meyers changed the entire trajectory of the Jaguars' passing game a year ago. His impact was so instant and so significant that it does not get credit for just how rare that quick of a win from a mid-season trade was. But now Meyers isn't joining the team in the middle of a game week. Now, he will have an entire offseason program and training camp under his belt to get reps with Coen as a play-caller and Trevor Lawrence as a quarterback.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In many ways, Meyers proved to be a perfect fit with Lawrence right off the bat. After the Jaguars struggled to attack the middle of the field in the passing game during the first-half of the season, Meyers gave Lawrence a safety blanket time and time again despite the two starting from a completely blank slate in Week 10.

Lawrence already had extensive experience with the other passing options in the offense, such as Parker Washington, Brenton Strange, and Brian Thomas Jr., but he and Meyers clicked off the bat. Now, the two can fine-tune that relationship that had already blossomed last season.

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs for yards after the catch against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden (2) during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"I mean, time is something that's important I think for building chemistry within your team, but especially quarterback to receiver," Lawrence said on Tuesday.

"I've talked about it a little bit in the past. It was surprising how quickly we clicked in the season, but to have the time now to really go into the details and take our time and get routes after practice. Obviously, we were doing that before, but it's in the season so it's moving fast."

If Lawrence and Meyers can use their added time on the practice field to their advantage, we could see an even better version of Meyers in 2026 regardless of how many mouths there are to feed in the passing game. For a team that is looking to hit the next level as a franchise and offense after their impressive 2025 season, Meyers could be the X-Factor that nobody is talking about.

Only time will tell, but all things are lining up for Meyers to have another standout season.