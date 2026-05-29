What a Contract Extension Could Look Like For Jaguars' Brenton Strange

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' front office has been proactive about getting deals done for their key pieces over the last year, and Brenton Strange should be no different.

Strange proved to be one of the best and most important parts of Liam Coen's offense last season. Now, he is one of several building blocks on the roster who is entering a contract year, and the Jaguars will need to sort out a deal with him sooner rather than later.

After taking a look at what we think a contract projection for Parker Washington might look like, we take a look at Strange's case and what kind of deal we think the Jaguars should strike with him.

What Strange Has Done So Far

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Strange has been one of the best draft-and-develop stories the Jaguars have seen in recent years. A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Strange caught just five passes as a rookie before seeing his numbers take a leap in 2024 with 40 catches, 411 yards and two touchdown catches. Then last year, Strange hit another level altogether despite missing five games due to injuries.

2025 saw Strange reach career highs in receptions (46), receiving yards (540) and touchdown receptions (three). His nine receptions of 20-plus yards ranked fifth in the AFC among tight ends in 2025, and he did all of this while only playing in 12 games during the regular-season. Everything Strange has done to this point indicates he can be even better in 2026.

Similar Deals

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There have not been a ton of big-money tight end deals in recent years. The most notable recent tight end contract went to Arizona Cardinals' tight end Trey McBride at nearly $20 million a year, but it is worth noting that McBride's pass-catching production has been on a different level than Strange's. It is also worth noting that he is one of the only Cardinals players worth paying a big deal right now, while the Jaguars have big-money deals inked at quarterback, wide receiver, offensive tackle, and defensive end.

Isaiah Likely signed a three-year, $40 million deal this offseason with $26 million guranteed. He is a much different player than Strange in terms of his usage and skill-set, but it is a closer deal to what Strange might get than that of McBride's. Still, Strange is on a higher tier entirely than Likely is as a player, and he is more versatile as well.

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet signed a four-year, $50 million extension with the Bears in 2023 that has $32,793,000 guaranteed. It feels like Strange's deal should have elements of both, with Kmet getting more years and guarantees than Likely but with Likely getting more per year than Strange.

Final Projection

1Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) leaves the field following a game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

If the Jaguars are going to find some middleground for a Strange deal, I believe a four-year deal worth $56 million with $33 million guranteed would get the job done. It would give Strange plenty of long-term security, while making him the league's third-highest paid tight end in most categories. It would not be George Kittle or McBride money, but it would be more than any other tight end in the NFL outside of them.

Strange has proven he is that valuable to the Jaguars, and there is reason to believe he could even outplay that deal considerig the trajectory he has been on to this point in his career. Signing Strange to a long-term deal should be a priority, and this would be one way to ensure it gets done and makes both camps more than happy in the process of doing so.