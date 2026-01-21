Another Threat Has Emerged For Jaguars' Grant Udinski
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have another team swooping in for one of their top assistants.
According to multiple reports, the Buffalo Bills requested an interview with Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski to fill their vacant head coach position following Sean McDermott's firing.
Udinski's Surge
This is the second team to request an interview with Udinski. The Cleveland Browns have a second interview set with Udinski for later this week, making him a serious candidate for the AFC North job alongside other finalists.
Udinski, 30, has spent just one year as the Jaguars' offensive coordinator after several years spent with the Minnesota Vikings and head coach Kevin O'Connell. After a great first year with the Jaguars and Liam Coen, Udinski has now brought on the attention of multiple teams.
Udinski and Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile have each received interest in this year's coaching cycle, a natural result after 10 jobs opened and the Jaguars just put together a special 13-4 season. Whether the Jaguars lose either coordinator remains to be seen, but the Jaguars are at least having to live with the possibility that one or both coaches leave for a head coach job either this offseason or next.
"I mean, both those guys did a great job this year and were in their first years doing those roles and responsibilities and so any time you have success, you're going to have people come and call and knock on the door. Those guys have earned some of those interviews and opportunities. Whether those happen this year, down the line, I think both those guys are future head coaches at some point. That just comes along with the territory. It comes with it. It's the bittersweetness of our profession," Coen said last week.
"You want to continue to give people opportunities to grow while also protecting your product and what you do here and how you operate, so it's definitely a fine line that you walk, but it's opportunity and they've earned those opportunities to interview for those positions and you try to help them along that process as much as possible.
Do I anticipate losing those guys or many coaches from this staff? Not sure. I'm not sure what that looks like. That ultimately isn't my decision and we have to be prepared. We have to think about what are the next steps if those things were to happen. Those are conversations that we're having right now."
