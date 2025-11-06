Jaguars' Anthony Campanile Talks Devin Lloyd's Return, Travis Hunter Injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke on Thursday about the changing injury dynamics on defense, and we were there for it all.
To watch Campanile's comments, view below.
For a partial transcript of Campanile's comments, read below.
Q: On getting LB Devin Lloyd back?
Campanile: “Yeah, Dev’s a big part of everything we were able to do early in the year because when I was talking about him in the past, there was more—I think Devin really is just capable of doing a lot of things, whether it's the pass coverage, the pass rush, playing in the box as a linebacker and then playing on the ball is really just a unique skillset set that way. So, it gives us a little bit more in terms of options, things that you can do. And he definitely presents some problems for the offense, for sure.”
Q: On WR/DB Travis Hunter being placed on injured reserve?
Campanile: “I think whenever you lose guys in the season and you're going into a game plan with one idea and then things shift or change, you're feeling out to do what you think is the best or use the best options possible, I would say, at that point. But Trav I felt like was doing a really good job in some of the man-to-man stuff, also on third down. Because the thing with him is he's got ball skills. So, it's a challenge to throw the ball at a guy like that because he can go ahead and make a play. He's got great stop-start and change of direction. So, that's what makes him really elite, in my opinion, as a defensive back. So yeah, losing him, you lose a little bit there and you try and shift the guys into positions as best you can.”
Q: On what he thought about WR Jakobi Meyers when scouting the Raiders?
Campanile: “So, it's funny, I was talking to him yesterday. When I was at Miami, we played him like twice a year when he was in New England. I'm like, ‘This guy is a total pain in the ass.’ He just catches everything, and he blocks everybody. Like, he would go in there and you’ve got guys, like in 11-personnel, the Z receiver’s usually getting in there and MDMing [blocking] the safety and he'd go in there like a damn fullback.
So, I always had a lot of respect for him as a player and coached against him in college too, actually. But he's really—when you look at receivers, you value guys like that so much. They go make contested catches and he's tough. I always felt like he was a hard guy to defend when we were in Miami because there could be two guys at the point of attack and he really attacked the football and going up in the air for the ball a lot of times. I remember he made a couple sick catches against us that I'm definitely over by now [laughs]. But yeah, I'm happy to have him here, man. He is an awesome dude, too.”
