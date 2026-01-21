Jaguars' Anthony Campanile Getting 2nd HC Interview With NFC Squad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In just a matter of days, the number of teams wanting to speak to one of the Jaguars' top coaches about a promotion has grown from one to three,

After interviewing with the Miami Dolphins last week, Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has seen two new teams land on his radar: the Baltimore Ravens and, most recently, the Arizona Cardinals.

Campanile's Progress

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals have already conducted an unreported first meeting with Campanile. Now, the Cardinals are bringing him in for a second interview, indicating he is set to be amongst their finalists to replace Jonathan Gannon.

The Cardinals are bringing in Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile for a second, in-person interview tomorrow for HC, sources say. He's flying in tonight. Jax's emergence was spurred, in part, by Campanile's unit -- No. 1 against the run. AZ gets another look," Rapoport said.

The #AZCardinals are bringing in #Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile for a second, in-person interview tomorrow for HC, sources say. He's flying in tonight.



Jax's emergence was spurred, in part, by Campanile's unit -- No. 1 against the run. AZ gets another look. pic.twitter.com/xrk79suOaC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2026

Campanile oversaw the complete transformaton of the Jaguars' defense after they were one of the worst units in football the year before. The former Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers assistant turned out to be a home run hire by Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, with Campanile quickly endearing himself to the Jaguars' coaching staff, fan base, ownership, and perhaps most important of all of them, the Jaguars' very locker room itsel.

“He's very personable in terms of how he coaches the game and how he feels about people. He's not afraid to have positive words of affirmation, which I feel is rare in his business. People always judging a player based on what they do, but he judges you based on the person you are and how you grew up and taking that and expressing that on the field," Jaguars safety Eric Murray sad last month.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile calls a play during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"A lot of us have, some of us have tough backgrounds, some of us don't, but if you do, you've been tough all your life, so exercise that on the field and do it to the best of your ability. So, I think that's what put him in that conversation.”

"I think the transparency is unique and it feels like a family. I think that's, as a defender and as a defense, that's what you want to feel from your coach. It doesn't feel he’s our coach and he's coaching us. It feels, like he's a big uncle or something. He’s trying to tell us and direct us in the right path. I don't know if that's the Italian part of him, but yeah, that's what it feels and that’s what he brings.”"

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile talks to Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) after he fumbled the ball during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.