Jaguars' Anthony Campanile Will Be Invaluable in Filling Biggest Roster Need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2026 offseason, the theme has been retainment.

The Jaguars are set to return 10 of 11 starters on offense, missing only Travis Etienne. Between Bhayshul Tuten and new addition Chris Rodriguez Jr. , the Jaguars seem to have their plans for that spot. But on defense, there is a similar singular hole that has been created this offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That position, of course, is linebacker. In the wake of Devin Lloyd leaving in free agency after a second-team All-Pro season, the Jaguars have a serious questiion to ask at the linebacker position.

But when the Jaguars ask the question, they should trust one man above all else has the answer: Anthony Campanile.

Campanile's LB Midas Touch

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile walks off the field to be interviewed by media members after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simply put, Campanile has been one of the NFL's best linebacker developers in recent seasons. The 2024-2025 seasons alone saw Campanile score several big wins as a developer of the off-ball linebacker position, leading to two players cashing in.

First, Campanile did wonders for both Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper, helping the duo become a dynamic play-making pair for the Green Bay Packers. Walker had arguably the best year of his career under Campanile, his position coach in 2024. Cooper also was better under Campanile in 2024 than he was in 2025.

Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Anthony Campanile gives instruction to linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Then there is obviously the case of Lloyd, a former first-round pick who had an uneven first three years with the Jaguars. Lloyd was benched for fellow 2022 draft pick Chad Muma as a rookie and did not improve much over the next two seasons, and Ventrell Miller even pushed Lloyd for a starting role last offseason.

Lloyd started in Week 1 and eventually took over the role completely. Lloyd went on to have the best season of his career and one of the best seasons of any linebacker in the NFL last year. As a result, Lloyd was able to get a nice-sized contract with the Carolina Panthers last month.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) walks on the field after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, it will be up to Campanile to prepare Lloyd's replacement -- whether that be Ventrell Miller or someone else. And when it comes to that task, there is nobody Jaguars head coach Liam Coen could find better equipped for it.

“That helps because your D Coordinator, arguably his most comfortable position is that. And so you feel maybe different positions when we got a little bit more time or like Campy is going to get this out of him," Coen said this week in Phoenix.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Tem's [Linebackers Coach Tem Lukabu] going to get this out of him. They've been doing this a long time. They know what some of the pitfalls are and shortcomings are and how to work around those things. And so, yeah, you're excited about what that development could look like.”