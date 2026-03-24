Why Chris Rodriguez Jr. Will Break Out With the Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' only new face of the 2026 offseason so far just might be an incredibly important one.

The Jaguars signed veteran running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. to a two-year deal earlier this month, making the former Kentucky and Washington Commanders part of their plan to replace Travis Etienne after he left in free agency for the New Orleans Saints.

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rodriguez had a career year in 2025, posting some of the most efficient metrics of any running back in the NFL. Now that Rodriguez is in Jacksonville, there is plenty of reason to think 2026 will present a breakout opportunity for Liam Coen's former college workhorse running back.

The Jaguars will eventually make other offseason additions at some point, whether through free agency or their (current) 11 draft picks in April. But for now, the Rodriguez addition stands out.

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Why Rordriguez Jr. Will Breakout

The reasons why this signing make sense are, frankly, lengthy. There is the obvious connect with Coen, who coached Rodriguez at Kentucky in 2021 when Rodriguez rushed for over 1,000 yards. It isn't hard to find clips of Coen gushing over the powerful running back during their time together in the SEC.

Fast forward a few seasons, and Rodriguez became a free agent at the perfect time for a reunion with Coen. With Etienne off to the Saints, the Jaguars have 296 touches to replace. Some of those will go to Bhayshul Tuten, but it stands to reason Rodriguez will demand some attention as well.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Rodriguez, 26, will enter his fourth season with only 198 combined carries; by comparison, Etienne had 260 carries last season alone. So he has fresh wheels, should be hitting his peak, ad is now about to get the highest volume of his career, even if he splits carries with Tuten.

Coen has proven he has the goods when designing a run game before. While the running game fell off over the course of the year, there is reason to believe part of that had to do with a historically ineffficent rusher in Etienne. With Coen's scheme combining with Rodriguez's high success rate, the sky could be the limit.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Perhaps the Jaguars end the year without a true No .1 running back. As things stand today, that seems like the most likely outcome. But even while sharing carries with Tuten, and LeQuint Allen Jr., Rodriguez seems primed to thrive for Coen and the Jaguars' offense.

Considering the money the Jaguars gave Rodriguez, they clearly have faith in him. In a few months time, he will have a great chance to repay that faith.