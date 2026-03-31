4 Biggest Takeaways From Liam Coen's Owners Meetings Comments

PHOENIX, Az. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen held court in Phoenix on Tuesday for the annual league meetings, and we were there for it all.

So, what were our biggest takeaways from Coen's comments? We break it down below.

To watch Coen's comments, view below

The Travis Hunter situation is still ongoing

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Do not expect Coen to give away too much on the Travis Hunter front as things stand today. Coen has said this week that he is making great progress from last November's knee injury, but he did not give a timeline for his return. Do not expect to know much about Hunter's status until OTAs officially start, which will then tell us just how far away he might be.

With so much time left to go until the Jaguars really get started on the practice field, it seems clear the Jaguars are not going to get too in front of their skis when it comes too Hunter and his role. They have an idea, but there is still time for it to be fleshed out.

Coen expects a jump from running game

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Coen went on to say that they do not expect the Jaguars to be able to replace every single thing that Travis Etienne brought last season, it is clear that he expects the running game to take a leap this season. Whether that is due to the addition of Chris Rodriguez , a new running game coordinator, another year of development from Bhayshul Tuten, or all of the above remains to be seen.

But it is clear listening to Coen that he has plenty of convinction when it comes to the run game. The rushing production took a dip as the year went on, and that is clearly something that has stuck with the Jaguars' head coach.

Jaguars are not done looking for pieces

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone communicated to Coen long ago how the Jaguars were going to operate this offseason, so there were no surprises when the Jaguars mostly stood pat in free agency and did not sign many players. With that said, it is clear Coen and the Jaguars are not done looking.

Coen noted that "window shopping" is a very big piece of the equation when it comes to coaches, and he said the Jaguars are outright not done. Whether this means trades or signings after free agency, the Jaguars are not done.

Ventrell Miller will get his shot

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

When the Jaguars lost former starting linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency , it became clear that Ventrell Miller had become that much more important. Miller has started for the Jaguars here and there in the past, but 2026 looks like his first true chance to enter a season as an every week starter, and Coen did not dampen those expectations on Tuesday.

"Any time you can give a player confidence without telling them anything ... like right now, if you're him and we haven't signed anybody, you should say well at least they believe in me. At least they think I can do it. And now it is on him and us to do it together. But also like dude, now is time. Now is time to truly take it over. There is going to be an opportunity there."

That certainly doesn't sound like a coach who is overly concerned about the linebacker spot, though the draft will tell us what they truly think.