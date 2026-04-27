Biggest Winners, Losers Following Jaguars' 2026 NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Each year, the NFL Draft changes all 32 rosters to dramatic effects, both in the short- and long-term.

This year is no different, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are certainly not exempt. With 10 players selected over the course of the weekend, the Jaguars' roster is set to look a good bit different this year than this time last season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke about year one and year two as the head coach during the annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New additions mean changes to the rest of the Jaguars' roster, whether it comes to decreasing the roles of some veterans and securing the jobs of others.

So, which Jaguars veterans are winners after the 2026 NFL Draft, and which were hurt by it? We break it down below.

Winners

Bhayshul Tuten

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kick off return during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest winners has to be Bhayshul Tuten. After an offseason in which, at different points, the Jaguars were rumored to be interested in both Kenneth Walker in free agency and then Jadarian Price in the draft, the Jaguars went the entire draft without selecting a running back. Yes, the Jaguars signed Chris Rodriguez Jr. in free agency, but there should be plenty of touches to still go around for the second-year running back.

It remains to be seen exactly how the carries will be divided in Jacksonville. Chances are it is a true running back by comittee that sometimes will be led by a hot hand. But the sheer fact that the Jaguars did not add a running back until undrafted free agency is a great sign for Tuten, and is a big confidence message sent from the Jaguars as well.

Ventrell Miller

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What an offseason it has been for Ventrell Miller so far. I only say "so far" because the possibility still remains the Jaguars could sign a veteran free agent in free agency, especially now that any free agent signings do not impact the compensatory formula starting on Tuesday. But until then, it is pretty dang clear that one of the two stating inside linebacker jobs belongs to Ventrell Miller and him alone.

I do not think the Jaguars will just give Miller the job. If they do not sign another veteran linebacker, then he will likely have to battle second-year linebacker Branson Combs and seventh-round rookie Parker Hughes for the job. But Miller has the vast leg up on both in experience, and we already know how the Jaguars' staff feels about him. The fact the Jaguars did not add a linebacker until their final pick says a lot.

Liam Coen

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen coaches during the third quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there is a wide array of opinions on how the Jaguars spent their draft picks, one thing is clear: Jaguars head coach Liam Coen got exactly what he wanted out of the week. Coen has made it clear at really every stop this offseason that he wanted the Jaguars' offense to get more physical and to improve at running the ball. Taking two glass-eating run blockers like Nate Boerkircher and Emmanuel Pregnon is a heck of a way to do that.

There will be debates for likely years on whether taking a blocking tight end was worth the No. 56 pick, but it certainly accomplished one of the Jaguars' biggest goals of the offseason. Add Rodriguez to the mix, and there is a clear theme the Jaguars have followed. I asked Coen about exactly this concept after Day 2, and here is what he said.

"I think we've improved. I think we've added players that are going to help that cause. What that comes to from a statistics standpoint or what that looks like at the end of the season is hard for me to tell, but I think that all three of those guys are helpful to that cause, that bring a certain mindset and mentality, demeanor, play demeanor, play edge to their game, and I think all those guys are going to help that cause for sure," Coen said.

Losers

Hunter Long

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch in front of Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

This one is fairly clear. I expect the Jaguars to carry four tight ends next season, and it sure looks like spots are filled. Brenton Strange and Boerkircher will take two of those spots. There is a good bet to make that Quintin Morris will take a third. And after the Jaguars kept all of their draft picks on the roster a year ago, signs would indicate that sixth-year tight end Tanner Koziol would have an inside track to the fourth and final spot.

That would leave Hunter Long as the odd man out, though that move has been telegraphed since the Jaguars made it clear at the start of the offseason that they would be remaking the tight end room in a new image.

Chuma Edoga

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (55) moves to block San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With the selection of massive guard Emmanuel Pregnon at No. 84 overall, the Jaguars took another step toward ensuring their offensive line will be taken care of for years to come. With that said, Pregnon is being added to a roster that has all nine active linemen from a year ago set to be under contract entering this year's training camp.

The only backup offensive lineman who makes sense as the odd man out would be veteran lineman Chuma Edoga, who the Jaguars signed as a depth piece last offseason. Edoga should get a chance to compete for a roster spot, but the Pregnon pick could certainly be bad news for his chances to make the roster for 2026 unless the Jaguars carry 10 offensive linemen.

Veteran backup WRs

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) celebrates after making a catch during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the selection of two wide receivers on Day 3, it sure looks like it will be hard for veteran options like Austin Trammell and Tim Jones to crack the 53. Each should be on the practice squad considering they are valuable and experienced depth pieces, but logic would lean toward the Jaguars keeping rookie receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams.

Cameron could especially be trouble for Trammell. They are certainly very different types of players, but Cameron fits the mold of depth receiver the Jaguars seem to want, and he has experience as a punt returner on special teams -- a role Trammell has played for the Jaguars in the past.