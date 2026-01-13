Why Jaguars are Guaranteed to be Better Next Year

The future is never guaranteed in the NFL. Windows are short, injuries always play a role, and the competition is eternally trying to get better year in and year out. But the Jacksonville Jaguars should be feeling great about their prospects. They exceeded every expectation in the first season of their rebuild under new head coach Liam Coen.



The Jaguars might have been eliminated on Wild Card Weekend, but they won 13 games, claimed the AFC South crown, and went toe-to-toe with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Now, Jacksonville has to ensure that this season wasn't a fluke. It won't be easy. The entire division could be much improved by 2026 kickoff, and they'll have the pleasure of playing a first-place slate featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots, and the Denver Broncos next year.



Travis Hunter will make a world of difference



The Jacksonville Jaguars will have to get creative to improve their team for next season. There's a real chance they could lose both coordinators, Anthony Campanile on defense and Grant Udinski on offense. The latter has already landed an interview with the Cleveland Browns. General Manager James Gladstone will have to get creative if he wants to have any spending money in free agency.



Jacksonville does have nine picks in the 2026 draft to work with, including four in the first three rounds. However, they don't have their own first, which is owed to the Cleveland Browns. They will be adding an elite prospect to the team, though, with Travis Hunter Jr. returning. Due to the Jaguars' torrid stretch to end the campaign and win the AFC South, it was easy to forget that they lost their second-overall pick to a season-ending knee injury before Week 9.



Jacksonville could have used his services in their Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills, when they fell just short against Josh Allen's squad, 27-24. The Jaguars nearly got the job done, despite Parker Washington notching over half of their receiving yards with 107 and a touchdown on seven catches. The Bills erased the middle of the field and took away what Trevor Lawrence and his weapons did best this season, while Brian Thomas Jr. failed to open things up for the offense downfield, finishing with just two catches for 18 yards and a score.



On defense, Jacksonville did an admirable job bending without breaking, but eventually, Allen wore the Jags down for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. A true difference-maker like Hunter Jr. in the secondary might have swung things. He tore his LCL just as he was finding his rhythm on both sides of the ball this season. The Jaguars will be itching to see what they'll look like with him back available on both offense and defense.

