Why Trevor Lawrence is Confident the Jaguars Will Be Back

Trevor Lawrence knows what it takes to win. Going into the Jacksonville Jaguars' Wild Card bout with the Buffalo Bills, he had some of the most postseason experience on the team, despite playing just two playoff games beforehand. But he's certainly used to performing under the bright lights.



In high school, he notched two state titles at Cartersville. He led the Clemson Tigers to a College Football Playoff National Championship as a true freshman and appeared in the tournament all three years during his NCAA stint. He's yet to advance past the Divisional Round in the NFL, but he has a good feeling that he'll get another chance soon.



Trevor Lawrence won't get ahead of himself



It's never good to assume things in the NFL. Anything can happen in any given year. Trevor Lawrence led the Jacksonville Jaguars to the playoffs in just his second season behind a torrid run in the second half of the campaign. He upset Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, proving that the team's future was bright. Jacksonville would go on to miss the next two postseasons.



Head Coach Dan Campbell has become a meme on the internet for his prescient statement saying, "This might have been our only shot," after his Detroit Lions fell just short, 34-31, to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. The Lions were eliminated in the first round the following year and failed to make the playoffs this season. T-Law is well-aware of the dangers of proclaiming that his Jaguars will be back after their narrow 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but he's confident that what Jacksonville did this year is replicable:



"Yeah, you've got to earn it every year, so I'm not going to say... there's no guaranteed success in this business or in this league. You've got to earn it every week. I'll have to take some time. We're going to have to have a great offseason and get back into it in a few months and prepare the right way, and it's going to be a new team and a new journey that we've got to go on, and we've got to earn it every week."



"There's no guaranteed success, but I do feel like this is sustainable, the things that we're doing. I know offensively and defensively, both sides of the ball had a hell of a year when it got down to the end, where we finished, and the growth that we had. I know what we're doing offensively. I feel like I've got a complete ownership of it and mastered it as the year went on, have a lot of confidence in that. The players, coaches, like I said. So I do feel like it's sustainable. But you have to earn it every year. It's not just going to happen. I guess that's the best way to put it."

