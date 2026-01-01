Jaguars Battling Unique Challenge for Week 18

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a tough spot in Week 18. While they've already clinched a postseason bid, they don't have the luxury of resting their starters like some of the other playoff teams in the NFL this year. For example, the Los Angeles Chargers are resting Justin Herbert for the regular-season finale in hopes that he can further heal his fractured non-throwing hand and avoid any other injuries.



Unfortunately, the Jaguars need to beat the Tennessee Titans this Sunday. Otherwise, they open the door for the Houston Texans to rip away the AFC South crown with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. Victory could mean climbing to the two spot or even the No. 1 seed, but a loss in Week 18 would make Jacksonville a Wild Card team and ruin their opportunity to host a playoff game this season.



Trevor Lawrence is alright



The Jacksonville Jaguars have dealt with their fair share of injuries throughout the 2025 NFL season. Several starters have missed multiple games, including Brian Thomas Jr., Robert Hainsey, and Eric Murray. They've now lost two for the season, with Travis Hunter Jr. tearing his LCL and Jourdan Lewis going under the knife to correct a foot issue.



Thankfully, this team has had the depth necessary to navigate those absences, but they might have to deal with a few more in Week 18's rematch with the Tennessee Titans. Anton Harrison didn't practice on Wednesday, not because of a physical injury, but due to illness. Now in the thick of winter, several notable players have missed games with sickness. The Chicago Bears had a flurry of players listed as questionable for their last game against the San Francisco 49ers due to a bug that went around the roster.



Thankfully, it appears that Harrison is the only one infected on the Jaguars so far, although Arik Armstead came down with something before their win over the Indianapolis Colts last week. A rash of sickness that would end up costing Jacksonville the AFC South title would be a brutal end to their incredible regular season. It would really only take one player going down for the Titans to have a chance at the upset: Trevor Lawrence.



Jacksonville media asked him after Wednesday's practice if he was feeling sick: "No, I'm feeling pretty good. I've had a couple little things just throughout the season, so hopefully I had my fair share. Part of it, though." Even if he were ill, there's little doubt that T-Law would suit up if he were physically able. He fought through a sickness to lead the Jaguars to a momentous victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5's Monday Night Football showdown. He would certainly tough it out to win the division.

