Behind Enemy Lines: 3 Things for Jaguars to Know From Saints' Perspective

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In fewer than 24 hours, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play in their first game-like situation of the 2026 season.

The Jaguars are set to open the 2026 preseason against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday afternoon, and there will surely be a few different key storylines to watch over the course of the game. To get a good feel for what those storylines are, we spoke to Grant Chachere of Saints On SI to break it all down.

How has Travis Etienne fared with the Saints thus far?

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chachere: Travis Etienne has been everything the Saints have hoped for and more. He and Alvin Kamara will share first team snaps of course by Etienne will receive most of the carries as he is fresher and younger than Kamara.

Hopefully, both are fully healthy because when they are they are two of the mist dynamic running backs in the league.

Which Saints players are on the bubble who Jaguars fans may want to keep an eye on?

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on while wearing a #9 shirt as Drew Brees is inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chachere: There are several players who I would consider on the bubble. In the receiving corps, both Bub Means and Brock Rechsteiner are on the clock. With rookies Barrion Brown and Bryce Lance among the standouts throughout camp, Means will be battling to stay on the roster. The same goes for Rechsteiner, but his situation is more dire considering he was suspended for the first six games of the 2026 season.

Edge rusher Tyree Wilson, a former top-10 draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is hoping to resurrect his career with the Saints after failing to move the needle with the Raiders. Then there is a kicking battle between last year’s starter Charlye Smith and Tanner Brown. Brown has been kicking better than Smith as of late, so these next three preseason games will determine who gets cut and who wins the job.

The Saints pass-rush reportedly gave the Jaguars' OL fits, just how legit is it?

Jul 30, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chachere: While the performance of the Jags’ O-line was subpar against the Saints, their front seven is just as good as any in the league. Chase Young is coming off a 10-sack season and is back to his form from his rookie season. He had four confirmed sacks during the joint practice. Carl Granderson had six sacks in a rotational role, and its interior is just as good as anybody’s in the league.

Also, Cam Jordan had a renaissance year at 36 with a team-high 10.5 sacks. He was absent because he was nursing an injury he suffered last week.