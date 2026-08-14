Consorting with the Enemy, a Convo with On SI Jaguars' Shipley

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The New Orleans Saints will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday in their first preseason game of the slate at the Caesars Superdome.

After both teams participated in a joint practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, the preseason game will consist of the backups, rookies and players fighting for a roster spot. The starters got most of their reps during the joint practice, one that was mightily impressive for the Black and Gold .

I spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars On SI publisher John Shipley about the upcoming game and what to expect from the Jaguars.

How has Trevor Lawrence looked throughout training camp, and what has stood out about his development in Liam Coen’s offense entering Year 2 in the system?

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence has had a solid camp. It has been the standard camp experience in which some days are stellar and some days belong to the defense, but he has shown improved accuracy and he truly has a command for the offense right now that he did not even have during his hot streak to end the year. (Jaguars head coach) Liam Coen was simply the perfect mind and personality the Jaguars could have hoped for when it comes to developing Lawrence, and he so far has been the biggest difference in Lawrence's career compared to the pre-Coen era.

Which Jaguars player has been the biggest surprise of training camp so far — whether it’s a rookie, young player or veteran who has taken a noticeable step forward?

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) carries the ball during a drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

(Cornerback) Jabbar Muhammad has looked fantastic. This was not a major shock since he had a terrific outing in the offseason program over the course of the spring, but he has carried it over into training camp and has earned himself a spot on the Jaguars' eventual 53-man roster. He has legit cover skills, can play inside and outside, and gives the Jaguars a young cornerback to develop after signing him as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft last season. He has been stellar.

What position battle should Saints fans be paying the most attention to on Saturday, and are there any players whose roster spots could hinge on these final preseason games?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) catches a pass during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

(Like the Saints) The Jaguars will be sitting their starters and key backups, so it will mostly be rookies and second/third-team players for the Jaguars on Saturday. With that said, the Jaguars' punt/kick returner battles could take another step forward with rookie receiver Josh Cameron expected to play a big role.

What are the biggest questions Jacksonville is still trying to answer before the regular season, and how could Saturday’s game against New Orleans help provide some clarity?

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line's health is the biggest question facing the Jaguars today. The Jaguars entered this week's practice with the Saints without last year's starting LT (left tackle), RG (right guard), and top backup lineman. With that said, they will not get many answers against the Saints since they will be playing only their reserves.

For Saints fans who haven’t followed Jacksonville closely this offseason, who is one under-the-radar player they should watch Saturday who could make an impact against New Orleans?

Aug 2, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ameer Abdullah (43) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ameer Abdullah. One of the oldest players on the roster, he has been stellar in training camp and has picked up explosive plays seemingly each and every practice.

Training Camp Schedule

Here's the practice schedule for the rest of the week:



- Saturday, Saints vs. Jaguars, 3:00 p.m., Superdome

- Sunday, OFF DAY

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