Jaguars Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times and TV Channels to Watch Liam Coen's Squad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The preseason will officially kick off for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday vs. the New Orleans Saints, starting a critical three-week period for Liam Coen's squad.

So, how can you keep up with the Jaguars during the start of the preseason? We break down all three weeks for you below.

Week 1: @ New Orleans Saints

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) watches New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) as he calls for the ball during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15

Time: 4:00 p.m.

TV: FOX30

The Jaguars will not be expected to play their starters in the preseason opener after the two sides held a joint practice on Thursday. This meant a ton of work for the starters and key backups, most of whom will now be sat for Saturday's preseason opener.

“Yeah, with limited overall reps throughout, even throughout a training camp, is, look, we're going to keep it fairly simple in terms of the formations, the motions, the coverages, the calls. I just want to see a clean operation. I mean, that, and then just go play," Coen said on Thursday about his expectations for the Jaguars' backups in the game on Saturday.

"Like, let's see who is going to be the guy that's going to go make plays when it's not perfect, right? We're not getting a ton of reps that maybe this play and, well, can you, can they fix it? Can they fix any problems on Saturday that maybe we haven't shown them? Who can do that operation? And then who's going to win some one-on-one matchups? Whether it's one-on-one pass pro, whether it's I'm covering the guy one-on-one, or whether I got to defeat a one-on-one matchup at receiver. Like, who's going to go do that?”

This is the fifth preseason matchup between the teams and the second consecutive year the Jaguars have visited the Saints in the preseason. In 2025, the meeting ended in a 17 -17 tie.

Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales and Carolina Panthers head coach Liam Coen met at the center of the field after the game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Date: Friday, Aug. 21

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: CBS47

The Jaguars faced the Panthers in the regular-season last year in Week 1, which led to the Jaguars starting the Coen era off with a 1-0 record. The Panthers are returning most of their key pieces from that game, especially so with head coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young. The two teams last met in the preseason in 2017, though they used to play annually in the preseason when both teams joined the NFL in 1995.

Like the Jaguars did with the Saints, they will hold a joint practice session with the Panthers two days before they kick off next week for the second week of the preseason.

"Because you're in a little bit more of a controlled setting that you can get the guys you want specific reps and not have to worry about as much that you're putting a guy in a full-contact situation in preseason games that don't count against our schedule record," Coen said this offseason when explaining why he favored joint practices.

Week 3: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), left, says goodbye to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a combined NFL football training camp session between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: FOX30

This one will be filled with storylines. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their base didn't exactly take it well when Coen left their coordinator role to take the Jaguars' job, and now some of that bad blood can be exercised over the course of two joint practices and then a preseason finale. As Coen said in March, it only makes sense for the Jaguars and Buccaneers to hold practices together, something they last did in 2024.