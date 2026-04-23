How to Best Interpret Tony Boselli's Pre-Draft Jaguars Comments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The start of the 2026 NFL Draft is only a few hours away, and it is sure to be an exciting night across the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars do not hold a first-round selection in this year's draft as a result of the Travis Hunter trade , but they are still a team that holds plenty of intrigue. That is certainly still the case after hearing what Jaguars' Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli had to say on Thursday afternoon.

Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of football operations Tony Boselli walks on the field before an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Boselli Had to Say

Speaking on Action Sports Jax 24/7, Boselli touched on the question of what tonight feels like without a first-round pick and why the Jaguars are in a good position ... even if you never know.

Tony Boselli: “If there’s a chance to be bold, we’re going to take it.” @BrentASJax pic.twitter.com/4DHltar8Nv — Action Sports Jax (@ActionSportsJax) April 23, 2026

"But we're in a good position, and we're excited, but it will be a little bit different feeling. Just like all our fans, we will be watching and kind of see where this thing falls out. And we definitely have players, a lot of players we like, in this draft, and we'll see if there's an opportunity," Boselli said.

"I think the one thing that everyone probably knows by now about Liam, James and I, if there's a chance to be bold, we're going to go take it. And there's nobody I'd rather have be leading us in this process than James. He's one of one in his ability to think through every scenario and put us in the best position as an organization is unique, so it will be a lot of fun."

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli and general manager James Gladstone look on after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Interpretation

Boselli did a similar media spot last year and did not exactly telegraph the Jaguars' selection. He stated the Jaguars "need guys who can score touchdowns," because teams have to score to win in this league, but he wasn't exactly saying the Jaguars were about to make the biggest draft day trade in franchise history, either.

With that said, it is also fair to point out that Boselli said in the same interview that there are multiple scenarios in which the Jaguars are prepared for, and there is no way of knowing now how they may play out. The Jaguars know what players they like, but it will likely take a bit for them to go into striking range for a potential trade for any player they deem a must-have.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Tony Boselli during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I do not view this as Boselli tipping his or the Jaguars' hand one way or another. Like Boselli said, there are endless ways the next two nights specifically could play out. It is interesting that Boselli points out that the Jaguars are not afraid to be bold, but he has done this on other occasions.

In fairness, James Gladstone and the Jaguars' front office have been among the boldest in the entire NFL for over a year now. Boselli isn't wrong that if there is a chance for them to take a big swing, they will take it more often than not. There has seemingly been a lot of chatter about the Jaguars being a team to watch moving up, and there is a good chance these comments could only fuel them.

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left and Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, center, all talk with Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just by nature of how the Jaguars operate, people should likely be on notice when it comes to the end of the first-round and the start of the second-round. With 11 picks, the Jaguars have the ammo to move up and down the board, and they were involved in plenty of draft day trades a year ago.

Do not take these comments as reason to believe the Jaguars are moving up, but it is not as if there was anything needed to give a sense that the Jaguars might make a big splash. Simply put, that is their nature.