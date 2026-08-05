The Biggest Mistake Jaguars Can't Afford to Make This Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have not taken many missteps since the new regime took over. Last year's 13-4 season earned them plenty of believers, and has set up the massive expectations they now face.

But as head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone navigate the second training camp of their tenures, there are still some pitfalls they have to avoid. Here is the biggest one.

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of football operations Tony Boselli, general manager James Gladstone, and head coach Liam Coen talk during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Travis Hunter Balance

Simply put, the one mistake the Jaguars and Coen must avoid is all about star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. And it has nothing to do with asking Hunter to do much or putting too large of a load on his plate. Instead, the one risk they must manage is the risk of not allowing Hunter to be everything he can be.

Hunter has shown the Jaguars a ton over the first six practices of training camp. He has spent more team snaps on defense than offense, but it has not been a lopsided split between each. He is taking reps with the starting defense and the starting offense, and he has been doing so in the same practice in every practice since the first day of camp last Wednesday -- a change from a year ago when he started camp off focusing on one position a day.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) works on footwork during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This was highlighted over the weekend when Hunter had his best practice since being drafted by the Jaguars last spring. He made a big catch on offense and an interception on defense within just a few moments of each other, showing to the entire Jaguars' sideline what he can truly be,

"I mean, just coming off of what he's gone through to come out and make an impact fairly early on, right? And, for the first time, probably since we've all been together was, like, back-to-back, right? Making a play on offense, then on defense, then back on offense. That was really, I think, great for everybody to see, not just the fans and the exposure, all that," Coen said after practice on Monday.

"That's great. It's more just for his confidence and his comfort level, getting back out on the grass with his teammates, competing, and for them all to see him compete like that.”

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hunter has been tested since camp opened a week ago, but he has seemingly passed each test with flying colors. That is not to say he is fully developed on either side of the ball, of course, but he has made the game-changing plays and he has done it while actively playing both sides of the ball. The Jaguars have yet to let either offense or defense take a backseat for Hunter, and that is the path they must continue on.

“Absolutely. I told him yesterday, he's a beast, man. Going back and forth. You got camp two times, man, because you have to do it as a receiver and a corner, and I think he's handled it really well. I haven't seen it, going full-time on both sides, and I think he's doing an excellent job of it," Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis said on Monday.

"He's taking the coaching on defense, the techniques. It's definitely different than last year. It's very technical, as far as corner play, and I think he's doing a really good job of it, taking it in stride. And of course, we all know he's the exceptional athlete that he is. Just his mind, it impresses me. Just being able to do it all and understand where he needs to be mentally.”

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Hunter is going to fill the role the Jaguars have had in mind for him since their massive trade to acquire him in last April's draft, then the Jaguars will need to simply let him do what he does best. That is not to say there will not be some lumps taken here and there, but Hunter's potential is too great for the Jaguars to not give him a chance to realize it.

What exactly does that mean in terms of an actual snap split once the Jaguars face the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13? That is something Coen and the Jaguars are still going to have to find out. But any idea that the Jaguars would have Hunter focus on one side of the ball and leave the other to the wayside was clearly misguided.

Hunter can do it all. The Jaguars would be making a mistake if they ever ask him to stop doing just that.