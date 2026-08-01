The 3 Most Important Things Travis Hunter Said From Jaguars Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The last time Travis Hunter took the podium at the Jacksonville Jaguars' facility, he was still a rookie. He was also 10 pounds lighter.

Hunter spoke after practice on Friday, wrapping up the third day of Jaguars training camp as the Jaguars near the end of the acclimation period. Perhaps no player has been a bigger focus during said period than Hunter, who has been a full participant all week after a season-ending surgery in Week 9 of his rookie season.

So, what were the most noteworthy things Hunter said in his first media comments since last November's injury? We break it all down below.

Bulking Up

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) practices with wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is clear when watching Hunter during practice that he is noticeably bigger in his second training camp. The 2025 No. 2 pick weighed around 185 pounds when entering the NFL based on college weights, and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week that Hunter put on '10 pounds of muscle' compared to a year ago. Hunter himself noted as much Friday, saying that he has felt good at his new weight while at practice.

“Yeah, I put on 10 pounds. I was a small guy coming in. Everybody was like, ‘Gain weight, gain weight.’ Coach [Head Coach Liam Coen] was like, ‘Hey, play at whatever weight you’re happy at.’" Hunter said after practice on Friday.

"So, me just coming in and putting on those pounds and being like, ah, I was scared at first. I'm like, aw, dang, I’ve never played at this weight. I’m going to feel heavy, not going to be able to do what I do. Training and being able to put those months in, not just on the grass, but in the weight room too, just putting in extra work, it made me feel lighter on my feet when I finally touched the grass. I’m happy to be at this weight and continue to play at this weight.”

Hunter broke tackles at a solid rate last year on offense and did not miss many tackles on defense, so it is not as if his size as a rookie was a detriment. But Hunter looks bigger and even more explosive than he did at this same time last year, which was before his injury and subsequent recovery. That isn't everything, but it feels important.

The WR Room

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) looks on near wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Hunter takes the field on offense in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, it will be the first time we see him in the new-look receiver room that finished the year. This time last year, Hunter started in the offense alongside Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown. Now, Hunter is playing a rotational role and sharing the field with Thomas, Parker Washington, and Jakobi Meyers.

Washington was on the roster with Hunter last season, but it was not until Hunter's injury that Washington really became a full-time player in the offense. It was also after Hunter's injury that the Jaguars traded for Meyers at the deadline in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, with Meyers adding a reliable target and a veteran leader for the young receiver room.

"Park [WR Parker Washington] and Kob [WR Jakobi Meyers], they’re going to always do their thing. They’re going to always be there. They’re the first people in the building. Me and B.T. are chasing that. We want to be the first person in the building," Hunter said.

"Might not be able to beat Park because he’s here and he turned on the alarm and turned off the alarm, so. Park is here all day, but we just try to make each other better in that room. We just continue to stay on top of each other. I've been out for nine months, so all those guys are staying on me like, ‘Trav, this is what you’ve got to do. This is how you get that, this is how you do this.’ So, they definitely helped me a lot.”

Hunter's role in the offense certainly looks different than what it did during the seven-game sample size he had as a rookie, though that is also rooted in a sample size of, well, three training camp practices without pads. But so far, Hunter has seemingly been able to fit in seamlessly with the Jaguars' new direction at wide receiver.

Virtual Upside

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Hunter was not a full participant in the Jaguars' on-field activities during the offseason program, he was still able to get some valuable reps in via the team's virtual room at the Miller Electric Center. Hunter could log snaps in the virtual room for a mental workout on his roles on both sides of the ball, and Hunter said it has already paid off as he enters his second year in both of the Jaguars' offensive and defensive schemes.

“It's perfect for me. I’ve got first priority for that room because I'm playing both sides of the ball, so just going in there every day, learning, learning new plays. Like I said, just learning the process and knowing everybody's job, just not mine, has really helped me get on the field and play fast," Hunter said.

"I know one play in practice just now, I had to come out, but they were running hurry-up. So, I just had to jump back in and learn to play on the fly and continue to do what I was doing. It had me more comfortable. I didn't panic. I was able to guard who I had to guard.”

Sometimes the early phase of camp can be filled with missed assignments and penalties as players shake the rust off, especially younger players. But thus far, Hunter has seemingly been able to play freely and confidently on both sides of the ball for the Jaguars in practice and he has not been prone to any such mistakes. That says a lot for a player who is going both ways in seemingly every single team drill, and the usage of every tool the Jaguars have at their disposal is a contributing factor.